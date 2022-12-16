ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can’t ignore. Tuesday’s 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death the inmates who were covered by the deal, although […]
