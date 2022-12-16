Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Dozens of legal complaints surface from former Twitter employees
At least 100 former employees of the social platform have accused the company of various legal violations.
Twitter Owner Elon Musk Says He “Will Resign As CEO” When He Finds “Someone Foolish Enough To Take The Job”
Elon Musk is accepting the will of the people after he polled Twitter users if he should step down as CEO of the social network. The poll had over 17M votes and the result of 57.5% was in favor of Musk leaving his current position. In a new tweet, Musk is confirming he will pass the baton to someone else when the time comes and revealed what he planned to do next. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted. Musk...
