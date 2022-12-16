ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Punxsy Pizza donates over $5,000 to Make-A-Wish

By Tristan Klinefelter
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas is a little more than a week away and kids are hoping their dreams will come true.

With the help of local businesses and residents, some very special dreams will be fulfilled in Jefferson County.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation in Punxsutawney has raised over $200,000 for children and on Friday, Dec. 16 they received even more.

Whether it’s one quarter, one penny, or one dollar, everything raised from this year’s “Light Up a Child’s Life Campaign” will go directly to making a young child’s dream come true.

“To see these kids’ faces is probably one of the best things I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Lacy Bair Regional Make-A-Wish Manager Punxsutawney Office said. “Just to see those smiles on these kids’ faces…we grant wishes for kids 2 1/2 to 18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness, so some of the most difficult times in these kids and these families lives and we give them time to step back from all of that.”

Cambria County police hold Shop with a Cop event

It’s all made possible by residents like Ty Caylor. He’s even earned the unique nickname of “Ty The Quarter Guy” because of his efforts.

“First year I donated to make a wish I donated… like 4 quarters. I said 4 quarters will help 4 kids and it kinda snowballed from there. Helping others, I feel like it’s the right thing to do. It’s the least I can do honestly,” Caylor said.

The campaign is ending today but not before Punxsy Pizza gave their donation of $5,673.72. The money came from selling pizzas over the last two days, with the money of course going toward kids.

In total, more than 1,300 pies were bought.

“It’s really good a good feeling we never expected such a great response from the community and all the support we had you know the last couple of years have been really tough for everybody businesses and nonprofits so to raise this kind of money and being able to grant more than a wish was just like a dream come true for all of us,” Owner of Punxsy Pizza Scott Anthony said.

Bair says that the average cost of a wish is over $4,000 and in just three weeks she was able to raise over $200,000.

If you wish to donate you can go to 219 W. Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney, or online at www.wish.org/greaterpawv or give a call at 814-938-8888

