WMUR.com
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WMUR.com
Video: Strong winds, slick roads possible in parts of New Hampshire during end-of-week storm
VIDEO: Hayley LaPoint explains when the rain is expected to freeze and make the roads slick. Strong wind gusts will also impact the state.
WMUR.com
Late-week storm impacts for New Hampshire include early wintry mix, heavy rain, gusty winds, flash freeze
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be sunny and dry ahead of another late-week storm that will impact New Hampshire. Wednesday will be another bright and comfortable day. Highs will be in the 30s with a lighter northwesterly breeze. >> Weather alerts. Clouds will thicken Thursday ahead of the storm....
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
thepulseofnh.com
Late Week Storm Forecast For NH
A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly and windy Monday in New Hampshire; keeping eye on late-week storm
Chilly temps to start the work week as we funnel in a gusty northwesterly wind today. We'll be in between system until another late week storm arrives. Northwest gusts to 30 mph today. That will make it feel colder than highs in the 30's with some snow showers possible in northern areas, otherwise sunshine.
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
WMUR.com
Officials urge hikers to be prepared as cost of searches in New Hampshire rises
CONCORD, N.H. — After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this year on search and rescue missions -- including two high profile cases recently in the White Mountains -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding people to be prepared. Officials said rescues are costing more, and in...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WMUR.com
Snow starting to taper off in New Hampshire after many spots see 12-18 inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many parts of New Hampshire saw at least 1-2 feet of snow with some showers lingering in northern areas Saturday. A winter storm warning remains in effect across the northern half of New Hampshire until midnight. >> Weather alerts. The storm arrived late Thursday night and...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters weigh in on if rise in respiratory illnesses impact holiday plans
TILTON, N.H. — It’s not just theweather potentially affecting gatherings, but illnesses too. New Hampshire is seeing a rise in COVID-19, flu and other respiratory infections. Most of the people News 9's Kelly O'Brien spoke with in Tilton said they are aware of the illnesses out there but...
WMUR.com
After cleanup from heavy snow, utility crews get ready for strong winds
HAMPTON, N.H. — Utility companies in New Hampshire are gearing up for another storm after coming off of a busy few days restoring outages from last weekend's weather. Unlike concerns over snow this past weekend, it's the wind that has utility companies worried this time around. Heavy, wet snow...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power in New Hampshire following winter storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of Granite State electricity customers remain without power Sunday after a large storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state. As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday, almost 10,000 customers still did not have power, down from about 60,500 outages around...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
newscentermaine.com
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
WMUR.com
4 feet of snow fell in one New Hampshire town during historic snowstorm two years ago
DANBURY, N.H. — Four feet of snow fell in Danbury during a winter storm in New Hampshire in 2020. Snow piled up quickly across the state over Dec. 16-17, 2020, with several communities picking up 2-3 feet of snow. Danbury saw 48 inches of snow during that storm, the...
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
