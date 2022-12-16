ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
MAINE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Late Week Storm Forecast For NH

A late week storm is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north and west of Concord late Thursday night or early Friday morning. However, it will be primarily heavy rain on Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Forecasters also warn that late Friday afternoon and evening, it’s likely winds may gust to 50 miles-per-hour, which could cause power outages.
CONCORD, NH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton

NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
ALTON, NH
newscentermaine.com

Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter

MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
MAINE STATE

