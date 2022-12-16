Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Cold rain and rapidly approaching extreme temperatures
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday December 19, 2022 due to a rapidly approaching system expected to bring cold rain this evening and extreme temperatures later in the week. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous...
thecitymenus.com
Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen
A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week
Here's when you can expect it.
thecitymenus.com
City schools presented Leading Edge Award
The Georgia School Boards Association named Carrollton City Schools as the 2022 recipient of the Leading Edge Award for its STREAM initiative — an ongoing project between the district and C.S. Britton, Inc. to expose K-12 students to the fundamentals of stream restoration. This partnership centers around the natural resource, Buffalo Creek, meandering through the campus as each school has direct access. The project has been formally titled the Natural Channel Design/Buffalo Creek Project.
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Suspends Lane Closures, Predicts Best and Worst Travel Times for Holiday Travel
To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City golf cart owner wants refund of ‘illegal’ permit fee
A Peachtree City resident, John Dufresne, is requesting a refund of $30 from the city government, contending it overcharged him for registration of his golf cart. He cites state law in support of his position. And he has some support from other residents, to the extent that the city Monday...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
thecitymenus.com
Opening of Elliano’s Coffee in Carrollton Slightly Delayed
Those looking to experience the new coffee option for Carrollton will have to wait just a little bit longer. This weekend The City Menus learned from a team member at the Bremen location that Elliano’s Coffee on Maple Street is not anticipated to open until late January or early February, though the buildout is nearing completion.
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the Southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
claytoncrescent.org
Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats
The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
