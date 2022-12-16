ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hyundai, SK On Invest $5 Billion in Georgia Battery Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK...
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen

A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
BREMEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

City schools presented Leading Edge Award

The Georgia School Boards Association named Carrollton City Schools as the 2022 recipient of the Leading Edge Award for its STREAM initiative — an ongoing project between the district and C.S. Britton, Inc. to expose K-12 students to the fundamentals of stream restoration. This partnership centers around the natural resource, Buffalo Creek, meandering through the campus as each school has direct access. The project has been formally titled the Natural Channel Design/Buffalo Creek Project.
CARROLLTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Suspends Lane Closures, Predicts Best and Worst Travel Times for Holiday Travel

To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
GEORGIA STATE
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Opening of Elliano’s Coffee in Carrollton Slightly Delayed

Those looking to experience the new coffee option for Carrollton will have to wait just a little bit longer. This weekend The City Menus learned from a team member at the Bremen location that Elliano’s Coffee on Maple Street is not anticipated to open until late January or early February, though the buildout is nearing completion.
CARROLLTON, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Ordinance would allow chief deputy to fill BOC, other vacant seats

The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposed ordinance, 2022-271, this Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. The public will not be allowed to comment until after the first reading. A proposed ordinance on the Clayton County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 agenda would allow the chief deputy of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy