ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fans, players and city ready as thousands flock to Atlanta for Celebration Bowl

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMuTs_0jlRR1tT00

ATLANTA — Even though the Celebration Bowl isn’t until Saturday afternoon, but fans, players, coaches and the city are already celebrating.

That game will kick off Saturday at Noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Organizers say it’s sold out and so far, that’s translating into a big economic win for Atlanta and the game’s sponsors.

The downtown Omni Hotel is where Jackson State and North Carolina Central players and coaches are staying before the Celebration Bowl.

And it’s in in the hotel’s lobby where a sponsored pop-up barber shop is catering to them all.

“Man, I’m so blessed. I don’t know what to do,” said Jory Luster, CEO of Luster Products.

Luster spoke to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot as he stopped by for a trim and said the Celebration Bowl is a perfect place to showcase his company.

“I envy Atlanta, I really do. So it’s really important that it’s here and showcased here,” Luster said about the game.

“This event is a city of Atlanta event,” Celebration Bowl executive director John Grant said.

He told Elliot that they’re expecting great football Saturday, a big economic impact for the city and for the sponsors.

“At this time of year, where we’re filling hotels, the hotels downtown are sold out. We have a sold-out game tomorrow, and the economics around that and the jobs that it’s creating at this time of year are tremendous,” Grant said.

The game is also attracting fans from all across the country.

Jeremy Perkins joined his friends from Jackson State and admits they’re spending a lot of money in Atlanta.

“Expecting to spend a lot of money in our hometown?” Elliot asked Perkins.

“Yes, we are. Almost every time we have to go somewhere to eat, it’s been a couple of zeros,” Perkins said.

“But is it worth it?” Elliot asked Perkins.

“Well worth it,” Perkins said.

Again, the Celebration Bowl starts at Noon on Saturday, and you can watch the game LIVE on Channel 2.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pl0t_0jlRR1tT00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.
WASHINGTON STATE
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
american-rails.com

Georgia Dinner Train Rides (2023)

With the Appalachian Mountains located to its western periphery, and coast plains in the east, Georgia offers an interesting mix of natural geography. The state has always been important for railroads, particularly Atlanta. This was especially true during the Civil War when the Western & Atlantic offered the only route through the Appalachians, linking Atlanta with Chattanooga, Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA

Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
ROSWELL, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy