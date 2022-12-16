Fans, players and city ready as thousands flock to Atlanta for Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — Even though the Celebration Bowl isn’t until Saturday afternoon, but fans, players, coaches and the city are already celebrating.

That game will kick off Saturday at Noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Organizers say it’s sold out and so far, that’s translating into a big economic win for Atlanta and the game’s sponsors.

The downtown Omni Hotel is where Jackson State and North Carolina Central players and coaches are staying before the Celebration Bowl.

And it’s in in the hotel’s lobby where a sponsored pop-up barber shop is catering to them all.

“Man, I’m so blessed. I don’t know what to do,” said Jory Luster, CEO of Luster Products.

Luster spoke to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot as he stopped by for a trim and said the Celebration Bowl is a perfect place to showcase his company.

“I envy Atlanta, I really do. So it’s really important that it’s here and showcased here,” Luster said about the game.

“This event is a city of Atlanta event,” Celebration Bowl executive director John Grant said.

He told Elliot that they’re expecting great football Saturday, a big economic impact for the city and for the sponsors.

“At this time of year, where we’re filling hotels, the hotels downtown are sold out. We have a sold-out game tomorrow, and the economics around that and the jobs that it’s creating at this time of year are tremendous,” Grant said.

The game is also attracting fans from all across the country.

Jeremy Perkins joined his friends from Jackson State and admits they’re spending a lot of money in Atlanta.

“Expecting to spend a lot of money in our hometown?” Elliot asked Perkins.

“Yes, we are. Almost every time we have to go somewhere to eat, it’s been a couple of zeros,” Perkins said.

“But is it worth it?” Elliot asked Perkins.

“Well worth it,” Perkins said.

Again, the Celebration Bowl starts at Noon on Saturday, and you can watch the game LIVE on Channel 2.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group