Corinth, ME

wabi.tv

Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
HOLDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
NEWPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Dexter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Dexter, a 3-year-old hound mix. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Congregation Beth El celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with party in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Festival of Lights begins with food, fun, friends, and family in Bangor with a Hanukkah Party at Congregation Beth El Sunday. The party is a joint event with Congregation Beth El and Congregation Beth Israel to kick off the eight-night celebration. Folks gathered to eat, meet, and even spin the dreidel.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County organizations receive $3.4M in ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County awarded nearly $3.4 million in ARPA funding to area organizations Tuesday. Penquis received $2.2 million of that. $1.25 million will got toward a low-income rental project in Millinocket, with the rest spent on single family homes across the county, including workforce housing. Fresh Start...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

First responders train in simulated Emergency Casuality Care

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency worked with the Dirigo Readiness Resource group for a training simulation Tuesday. Held at EMCC, first responders worked in simulations of Tactical Emergency Causality Care. The 2-day course is held twice a year and brings together different branches of first...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The suspect left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Jude Killy introduced as new Maine athletic director

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Jude Killy was introduced as Maine’s new athletic director after serving in athletic administration at Miami (OH) since 2008. “Loyalty is important here. People understand the dynamic of the importance of living in this community, being a part of this community, and being a part of the university,” said Killy.
ORONO, ME

