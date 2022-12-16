Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
wabi.tv
Surry Elementary School students are trying a new approach to giving this holiday season
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - One local elementary school is taking building blocks for fun and creativity and making them the building blocks of community. Students at Surry Elementary School are doing The Great Lego ReGifting Program this year to make sure more kids receive the gift of Legos this holiday season.
wabi.tv
Season of giving continues in Maine as Cianbro celebrates 12 days of Christmas
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year when offices have holiday parties for employees to get together and celebrate. But at one local company, employees decided to skip the party and instead, use the money to help local charities. Cianbro is giving back to the community with...
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
wabi.tv
Millinocket Marathon and Half race proceeds go back to the community
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition that brings runners from all around the country is helping out one Maine community in a big way. The Millinocket Marathon & Half race has been bringing visitors to the region since 2015. In addition to drumming up business in the area, the...
wabi.tv
Grayson’s gifts: ailing Winterport boy putting peers first this Christmas
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers come in all shapes and sizes. In this case, a boy from Winterport is making sure children who have to spend Christmas at one Portland hospital still have presents to unwrap. Five-year-old Grayson Witham has a rare genetic disorder called autosomal recessive polycystic...
wabi.tv
Caroling with the Viola Rand School in Bradley
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Viola Rand School In Bradley is spreading the holiday cheer. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us along while they were caroling.
wabi.tv
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
wabi.tv
99-year-old Bangor woman proving that it’s never too late to work toward your goals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to work toward your goals. At 99 and a half years young, Mary Hunter is meeting with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to improve her reading ability. Mary and her tutor, Robin, meet every week practicing reading...
wabi.tv
Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Dexter, a 3-year-old hound mix. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth El celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with party in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Festival of Lights begins with food, fun, friends, and family in Bangor with a Hanukkah Party at Congregation Beth El Sunday. The party is a joint event with Congregation Beth El and Congregation Beth Israel to kick off the eight-night celebration. Folks gathered to eat, meet, and even spin the dreidel.
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County organizations receive $3.4M in ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County awarded nearly $3.4 million in ARPA funding to area organizations Tuesday. Penquis received $2.2 million of that. $1.25 million will got toward a low-income rental project in Millinocket, with the rest spent on single family homes across the county, including workforce housing. Fresh Start...
wabi.tv
First responders train in simulated Emergency Casuality Care
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency worked with the Dirigo Readiness Resource group for a training simulation Tuesday. Held at EMCC, first responders worked in simulations of Tactical Emergency Causality Care. The 2-day course is held twice a year and brings together different branches of first...
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
wabi.tv
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The suspect left in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount...
wabi.tv
Jude Killy introduced as new Maine athletic director
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Jude Killy was introduced as Maine’s new athletic director after serving in athletic administration at Miami (OH) since 2008. “Loyalty is important here. People understand the dynamic of the importance of living in this community, being a part of this community, and being a part of the university,” said Killy.
