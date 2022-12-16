ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, GA

wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
ATLANTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen

A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
BREMEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
ATLANTA, GA
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Students walk out in protest after Decatur teacher uses racial slur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, hundreds of Decatur High School students walked out in protest after a teacher used a racist slur in class. “He directed it to two students, not directly calling them the n-word but just telling them not to say it. This caused a lot of people to be in shock because we weren’t expecting him to say the actual word and he said it multiple times,” a Decatur High School student said.
DECATUR, GA
WJBF

More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI

GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
GEORGIA STATE

