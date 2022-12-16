ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Southern Ill. water company receives more than $32K for infrastructure repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois water company will receive federal support for water infrastructure repairs. According to a release from Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, the Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois will receive support from the United States Department of Agriculture to help it make emergency repairs to damaged water lines and valves.
MULKEYTOWN, IL
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
MISSOURI STATE
darnews.com

Missouri braces for dangerous deep freeze ahead of Christmas

Baby, it’s cold outside — a Siberian airmass is bringing extreme cold to Southeast Missouri this Thursday, and the Butler County Emergency Management Agency urges everyone to stay inside. Veteran storm spotter Craig Meador said the cold will arrive suddenly Thursday night, bringing flash freezing and wind chills...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Midwest Sterilization donates $35,000 to SEMO food bank expansion project

SIKESTON, Mo (KFVS) - Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri food bank’s Feed More campaign, supporting the food bank’s expansion with a second location in Jackson. “This expansion is an important step for the food bank and will allow us to better serve families facing...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

City of Cape prepares for the first snow of the season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Heartland prepares for incoming winter weather, the City of Cape Girardeau is firing up their equipment to clear off the roads. With the first snow of the season coming on a holiday weekend, more travelers are expected to be on the road. “It’s...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kttn.com

Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost

A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Central Academy moving to new location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools. It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy. The school district said this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Holiday travel safety tips for upcoming winter weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans will travel to the end of 2022. But as we approach the Holiday weekend, some brutal winter weather is expected to hit the Heartland. AAA is urging travelers to work around the winter precipitation that we’re expecting, but if...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter

Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Zy'Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County Courtroom today for a preliminary hearing. Sheriff Drury plans to take legal actions getting retired K-9 back. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Sheriff...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
PARMA, MO
KFVS12

Safety in preparing for winter travel

Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders. Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Murder suspect appears in court. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heater suspected of starting deadly fire

Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Zy'Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County Courtroom today for a preliminary hearing. Sheriff Drury plans to take legal actions getting retired K-9 back. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sheriff...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy