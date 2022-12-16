ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man hospitalized after shooting in St. Claude neighborhood

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Claude area that sent a man to the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after midnight Friday (Dec. 16th), in the 22600 block of Marais Street. The unidentified victim was shot in the back and arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

At this time there are no updates on the victim’s condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Those seeking to report information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

