ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

By Julian Crews
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wLSS_0jlRQEOI00

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged.

Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday

Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Prosecutors and Highland Park police officers allege that Robert Crimo Jr. was criminally reckless at the time that he helped his son procure a FOID card for his son Robert Crimo III.

Prosecutors also allege by helping his son obtain a FOID card, Robert Crimo Jr  was a contributing cause to the bodily harm suffered by the homicide victims in the mass shooting that occurred on July 4, 2022.

Denis Pesina, left, of Robert Crimo, parents of Robert E. Crimo III, leave after their son’s second hearing in Lake County court Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Robert Crimo III was 19 at the time the FOID card was obtained and because he was under 21, he was unable to obtain a FOID card without his father’s participation in the application process, the state’s attorney said.

“Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenager should have a weapon. They are the first line of defense,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said at a news conference Friday. “In this case, that system failed when Robert Crimo Jr. sponsored his son. He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway.  This was criminally reckless and a contributing cause to the bodily harm suffered by the victims on July 4th.”

A statement from Robert Crimo Jr’s lawyer said in part, “We firmly believe these charges are baseless and unprecedented. … These charges are absurd and we will fight them every step of the way.”

Robert Crimo III, 21, was charged earlier this year and faces 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each of the deceased victims, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

More Coverage: Highland Park Parade Shooting

He’s accused of opening fire with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Nicolas Toledo, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Robert Crimo Jr. is due in bond court Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

15-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Another Teen

A 15-year-old female was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Battery. On December 19, 2022, at 8:35 AM, Officers responded to McDonalds in the 500-block of East Cass Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old female victim that had suffered cuts to her right hand and left leg caused by a knife. Further investigation determined that the suspect juvenile had become engaged in a fight with the victim near an alley in the 400 block of East Cass Street. During the fight, the suspect juvenile produced and swung a knife at the victim, cutting her in the right hand and left leg.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

Bond set for father of July 4 shooting suspect

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Saturday set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people at a July 4 parade near Chicago who is accused of helping his son get a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he made his first appearance before […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Earlville woman arrested for retail theft

Plano police on Saturday arrested 48-year-old Jeannie S. Kirby, of Earlville, from the Plano Walmart store on Route 34. Kirby is accused of failing to ring up about $113 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. Kirby is charged with retail theft. She was booked at the Plano Police Department...
EARLVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Injustice Watch

Three strikes for Cook County prosecutors

Silence fell over the courtroom as Judge Brian Flaherty announced his decision: “I believe that the original sentence imposed by Judge Baker still advances the interest of justice,” he said to the handful of people gathered in Markham to hear the ruling. “Petition to resentence defendant to something less than 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections is denied.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Defense Attorney Michael Leonard breaks down the case surrounding the alleged Highland Park shooter’s father

Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers joins host Jon Hansen to discuss some of the biggest legal stories in the news this week. Listen in while Jon and Michael talk in-depth about the latest update pertaining to the Highland Park suspected shooter’s father being charged with a felony for reckless conduct. To find more information about […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Man thrown 30 feet from car during crash in unincorporated Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was thrown 30 feet from his car after he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a ditch early Saturday morning in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash in the 12700 block of […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Alcohol Likely a Factor in Crash That Seriously Injured Man, Lake County Sheriff Says

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 35-year-old man early Saturday in unincorporated Waukegan, authorities said. The collision was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on West Crescent Avenue.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash

The Plano Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that resulted in the death a fifty-year-old man. Police say it happened Sunday afternoon in the 4100 block of Hoffman Street. An initial investigation found that the victim had been walking his dogs when he was hit by a...
PLANO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl

GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
GURNEE, IL
WATE

WATE

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy