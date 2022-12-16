ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekko, Danny Ocean & More: What's Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

By Griselda Flores
 4 days ago

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music.

This week, Ricardo Montaner ‘s son, Héctor Montaner, released his first single in 10 years. Titled “Dale, Dale,” the track serves as the theme song for the Disney+ series about his famous family, Los Montaner . “Dale, Dale” is a contagious cumbia tune that’s also perfect for the holidays. Perhaps best known for the 2004 hit “Amor del Bueno,” Hector never really strayed from music — he’s been producing and writing songs for artists including Thalía, Leslie Grace and his father.

Additionally, Danny Ocean goes experimental with a full electronic song. After releasing part one and part two of his album @dannocean , the Venezuelan singer-songwriter is back with new music. This time, he’s gifted fans a feel-good Spanglish anthem that’s all about living in the moment and embracing a newfound love.

Also, rising Colombian acts Dekko and Totoy El Frío teamed up for “Antes de que muera.” Written and produced by Dekko himself (real name: Daniel Esquiaqui Lecompte), the acoustic corrido tumbado-inspired track sheds light on a bucket list they wish to accomplish before passing away, starting with “becoming a millionaire” and “owning the world.” “The life that I have led was not the one that mommy wanted/I became more badass that I guarantee/And they criticize me because I do what I want/But they need to know that ‘He who does not risk does not win,’” says part of the motivational lyrics.

Other releases include Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera ‘s collaboration “Bebé Dame,” Jowell & Randy and Wisin & Yandel ‘s “Si Te Pillo” and Quevedo and Myke Towers ‘ first team up “Playa De Inglés.”

Which release is your favorite? Cast your vote — or enter in your favorite selection — in the poll below.

Take Our Poll
Comments / 0

