Sussex County, VA

Petersburg man charged in Sussex County head-on crash with a medical transport van

 4 days ago

WAKEFIELD — A Petersburg man is facing several traffic charges after state police say the vehicle he was driving ran head-on into a medical transport van that had two people inside it, including a 6-year-old child.

No one inside the transport van was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 460 just west of Wakefield, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in an email. According to state police reports, a 2008 Chevrolet was westbound on Route 460 near its intersection with state Route 604 when its driver drifted into the eastbound lanes and right into the path of the medical transport van.

The Chevrolet's driver was identified as Stephen Ray Batten, age unknown. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Batten has been charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and not wearing a seat belt.

Anaya said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

