ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Is snow coming with sub-zero wind chills?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see sub-zero wind chill or “feels like” temps this week but will we see winter precipitation? According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance that Texoma might see some snow on Thursday but it isn’t likely. The highest chance for snow will be in Lawton with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kgns.tv

Cool day with bitter cold by the end of the week.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Tuesday and we are in the upper 40s this morning with cloudy skies. Today partly sunny cool and pleasant a high of 65. Tonight cloudy and cold expected to reach a low of 46. Wednesday through Thursday cold mornings in the upper 40s...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Arctic cold front to hit Central Texas on Thursday

A very strong arctic cold front will arrive in Central Texas on Thursday. Behind it, our coldest air of the season will rush in with strong wind gusts and rapidly falling temperatures. Much of Central Texas will spend 24-48 hours below freezing with low temperatures Friday in the low teens....
AUSTIN, TX
sasportsstar.com

Cold front to drop temperatures into the teens later this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you asked Santa for cold weather, you were obviously on his “nice” list this year. The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season is arriving in South Central Texas later this week. You’ll notice the cold front moving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Brutal wind chills and teeth-chattering cold arrive Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Wind Chill Watch Watch has been issued for all of Central Texas for late Thursday and early Friday time period, when we will likely see wind chills dip below zero areawide!. An exceptionally cold air mass is slated to move into the United States this...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Freezing Cold Forecast For South Texas By End Of Week

South Texans should get ready for some really cold weather by the end of this week. The National Weather Service says low temperatures early Friday morning could dip below freezing, with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday are also expected to be below freezing. The...
mocomotive.com

Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch as well as a wind chill watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Pleasant day with big changes by the end of the week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning were starting off with light rain and cold temps in the 40s . Cloudy skies with some sunny in the afternoon, temps will increase into the 50s a high of 59. Tonight partly cloudy and cold a low of 47. Tomorrow and for the...
TEXAS STATE
KATU.com

Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy