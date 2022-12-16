Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
How does this week’s freeze compare to Austin’s past freezes?
This week's freeze will be significant but will likely fall short of records set by historic freezes of Austin's past.
12newsnow.com
Arctic Blast Thursday Afternoon in SE Texas
Winterize your home, vehicle, pets, plants and take care of people. Four nights of a hard freeze are possible during the Christmas Weekend in SE Texas.
Is snow coming with sub-zero wind chills?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see sub-zero wind chill or “feels like” temps this week but will we see winter precipitation? According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance that Texoma might see some snow on Thursday but it isn’t likely. The highest chance for snow will be in Lawton with […]
kgns.tv
Cool day with bitter cold by the end of the week.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Tuesday and we are in the upper 40s this morning with cloudy skies. Today partly sunny cool and pleasant a high of 65. Tonight cloudy and cold expected to reach a low of 46. Wednesday through Thursday cold mornings in the upper 40s...
City of Austin ready to activate “Cold Weather Shelter” ahead of Arctic blast later this week
The City of Austin said Tuesday in a news release it was monitoring the Arctic weather blast that was expected to impact Central Texas beginning Thursday and will activate cold weather
CBS Austin
Arctic cold front to hit Central Texas on Thursday
A very strong arctic cold front will arrive in Central Texas on Thursday. Behind it, our coldest air of the season will rush in with strong wind gusts and rapidly falling temperatures. Much of Central Texas will spend 24-48 hours below freezing with low temperatures Friday in the low teens....
sasportsstar.com
Cold front to drop temperatures into the teens later this week
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you asked Santa for cold weather, you were obviously on his “nice” list this year. The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season is arriving in South Central Texas later this week. You’ll notice the cold front moving...
KWTX
Brutal wind chills and teeth-chattering cold arrive Thursday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Wind Chill Watch Watch has been issued for all of Central Texas for late Thursday and early Friday time period, when we will likely see wind chills dip below zero areawide!. An exceptionally cold air mass is slated to move into the United States this...
kurv.com
Freezing Cold Forecast For South Texas By End Of Week
South Texans should get ready for some really cold weather by the end of this week. The National Weather Service says low temperatures early Friday morning could dip below freezing, with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday are also expected to be below freezing. The...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
mocomotive.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch as well as a wind chill watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.
Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather
Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans.
kgns.tv
Pleasant day with big changes by the end of the week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning were starting off with light rain and cold temps in the 40s . Cloudy skies with some sunny in the afternoon, temps will increase into the 50s a high of 59. Tonight partly cloudy and cold a low of 47. Tomorrow and for the...
Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday after Monday’s heavy rainfall
The Trail of Lights event was canceled Tuesday after the rainfall from Monday left Zilker Park saturated, according to a statement from organizers for the annual event.
The Deep Freeze Will Slam East Texas on Thursday Afternoon
A couple of winters ago, Deep East Texas experienced one of its coldest snaps in history. Temperatures plummeted into the single digits, snow was plentiful around the region, and an ice storm took out power to many locations for several days. The Bad News. A polar plunge is expected to...
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
Are you prepared? What to know as freezing temperatures move into Central Texas
Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Texas freeze watch: Houston facing sub-zero wind chills Friday
Friday's freeze is expected to push Texas energy demand beyond ERCOT's previously predicted winter peak.
Comments / 4