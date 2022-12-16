Edison Local School District gearing up to arm teachers once again following the passing of HB 99

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — New legislation passed this year in Ohio means teachers can once again carry guns in the classrooms.

Edison Local School District will once again arm certain staff members after the passing of House Bill 99 in September.

The state Legislature made the decision that the training the staff went through initially was not appropriate compared to other law enforcement training.

That disappointed Superintendent Bill Beattie.

The Superintendent says the schools have protocols in place, and the students are ALICE trained, but the arming some staff adds another layer of protection since the district is in a rural area without full-time law enforcement.

“School safety is 100% of the upmost importance you know of school. Our thing is you know you get the kids to school in the morning, you provide them with a safe place to be educated, and you get them home at the end of the day, so here again this is another one of those things that’s very important to make sure that if something were to happen that we do protect them.”

Bill Beattie – Superintendent Edison Local School District

Once all the paper work is complete the school district hopes to have those staff members armed by the spring.

