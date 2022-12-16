ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

BBB of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle warns of holiday scams

By Jack Kessler
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EysEf_0jlRPJli00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Christmas quickly approaches, the Better Business Bureau of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle are warning residents how to stay safe over the holiday season from scams.

They are the top 12 scams that the BBB is seeing during the holiday season and they are calling them the 12 Scams of Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leis9_0jlRPJli00

“They are things that pop up that are most popular with scam artists to try to fool people who are vulnerable at this time, for example, they are looking for gifts and they want something special and they are going to be responsive to social media ads and other things like that. So we want to let people know ahead of time, don’t fall for it,” said Janna Kiehl, president and CEO of the BBB of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle

Kiehl said the top scams here on the High Plains are puppy scams and gift card scams.

A puppy scam is where someone buys a puppy online and never receives it.

“The sites have pictures on them that look like pictures on many other sites, the puppies are not real. They are not in the possession of the seller because they are not selling puppies. They are just ripping you off, they are just taking your money and finding ways to do that,” said Kiehl.

Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department said that scammers around this time of year are also taking advantage of people’s kindness.

“Nonprofits are asking for a little extra help around Christmas time and everyone is either doing it for good or getting their last-minute year deductions out of the way…And that is where groups are going to scam people, might ask for money and you could be donating to something that is not legitimate, so you want to be aware of that,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr added ultimately if something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

“There are plenty of great deals out there and there are plenty of opportunities to get some really great Christmas presents, but if it’s like crazy cheap or just random out of the blue or something…just be careful about clicking on those links that you’re not familiar with. Go to the sites you are familiar with and before you make any purchasing decisions, do your homework,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr said if you are scammed and lost money to go ahead and make a report to the Amarillo Police Department, which can be done over the phone or online. She added you can also report scams to the BBB to their online scam tracker, which can include non-monetary loss scams as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 294 new COVID-19 cases, 122 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 294 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 122 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,736 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 132 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD culinary programs to receive donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District announced that culinary arts programs in the area are set to receive donations on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at a special event located in the Barfield Hotel Lobby. Officials detailed that programs at AmTech Career Academy, Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, along with […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November. According to officials, 42-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28. Officials say Johnson is diabetic. If you have any information of his location,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Salvation Army asks for help to reach Red Kettle goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army in Amarillo reported that the annual Red Kettle campaign is falling behind on its 2022 goal as low temps roll into the Panhandle. The organization noted that the campaign is the primary fundraiser for The Salvation Army as all proceeds are donated to programs throughout the Amarillo area. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

H-E-B cat food under voluntary recall

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A dry cat food formulation sold at H-E-B stores is being recalled because it might have been contaminated. TFP Nutrition announced a voluntary recall Dec. 16 of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food, which was made Nov. 13 at its Nacogdoches facility. The product might have been contaminated […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Among Neediest

A recent study ranks Amarillo as 73rd as the Neediest city in the U.S. Out of 182 U.S., Wallethub ranked Amarillo as the 25 worst regarding health and safety. The neediest city in the United States, according to WalletHub is Detroit, Michigan, and the least needy as Columbia, Maryland.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Xcel and Atmos Energy ready to meet cold weather demand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wind chills as low as -30°F on Thursday and into Friday mean energy demand on the High Plains will increase substantially but Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy say they are prepared. Wes Reeves, a spokesman for Xcel Energy, said while they expect plenty of cold and wind, they do not expect […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Apollo Med Flight opens regional air ambulance base in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Apollo MedFlight recently announced that it has launched a new air ambulance base in Dalhart, adding to the company’s regional bases in Amarillo, Borger and Guymon, Oklahoma. According to a news release from the company, this new air ambulance base aims to increase rapid response emergency transport services to […]
DALHART, TX
dailypaws.com

Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Potter County man missing for over 6 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County considers ‘dark fiber’ network, TAMU forest service donations

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Commissioners Court published the agenda for its Tuesday meeting, set for 9 a.m. at the Finance Building on 16th Street in Canyon. During the meeting, the court is expected to discuss topics ranging from budget approvals and the possible purchasing of assets for a dark fiber network, […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Atmos Energy gives safety, energy tips ahead of winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Following a reassurance from Xcel Energy that the power regional power grid for the High Plains is ready for upcoming winter weather, Atmos Energy released safety and conservation-oriented tips for customers to help manage power use, prevent possible injuries, and minimize costs. Xcel Energy reported previously that steps have been taken […]
AMARILLO, TX
rmef.org

New Mexico Issues Poached Elk Alert

Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. We need your help identifying any individuals or information you may know...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Area law enforcement agencies receive program funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will utilize Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grants to pay for “overtime activities.” TxDOT detailed that Moore and Potter County along with the City of Borger will use the funds from STEP to “help fund overtime work […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Appeals documents begin to be filed in Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After retired Judge William Sowder recently released his “findings of fact and conclusions of law” in relation to his final judgment surrounding the city’s attempt at funding the Amarillo Civic Center Complex expansion and renovation project earlier this month, documents have begun to be filed in the Seventh Court of Appeals […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy