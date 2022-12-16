ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield man arrested on child pornography charges

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

Ridgefield, Conn./WTIC Radio - A Ridgefield man is under arrest on child pornography charges.

Nicholas Skirkanich is charged.

Prosecutors say a CyberTip was submitted in October to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It alleged a Tik Tok video of child sex abuse was sent from Skirkanich's account to another.

Investigators later traced the images to his IP address and social media accounts.

The case is part of a joint investigation including Homeland Security Investigations and Ridgefield Police.

Skirkanich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

