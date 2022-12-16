Woman accused of embezzling $60K from Tractor Supply

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A woman was arrested on Friday, December 16 for allegedly embezzling about $60,000 from the Tractor Supply store in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg, embezzled roughly $60,000 from the store on Highway 49 in connection to making fraudulent returns.

Parrett was charged with embezzlement and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

