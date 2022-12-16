ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Man trying to cross Grand Central Parkway fatally struck by multiple vehicles: cops

A man who was trying to cross the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Sunday died when he was struck by multiple vehicles, cops said. The unidentified man was found with trauma to his body in the eastbound lanes just before Exit 10 for the Long Island Expressway around 3:15 a.m.  One of the vehicles, a Mercedes SUV, remained on the scene. The other cars that struck him did not, cops said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were looking for video.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street. The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island

NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Pelham Gardens: Murder Investigation Opened after Man is Fatally Shot

The NYPD has launched a homicide investigation after a man found with fatal gunshot wounds to the chest in the Pelham Gardens section of The Bronx died on Saturday. Police said that on Saturday, Dec. 17, at around 7.29 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at 2931 Morgan Avenue, in the 49th Precinct.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy