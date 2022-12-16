Read full article on original website
Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
Long Island detective thrown from Volkswagen hood after woman allegedly intentionally hits him, Nassau PD says
EAST GARDEN CITY, NY (PIX11) — A woman in a Volkswagen allegedly intentionally struck a detective in East Garden City and kept driving with the officer on the hood on Sunday, police in Nassau said. The detective was thrown from the vehicle and the suspect fled, police said. The woman, 36-year-old Amber Johnson, had allegedly […]
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Vehicle On LIE In Brentwood, 2 People Injured, Police Say
A 53-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. Ki Tat Leung, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with DWI following the crash that happened in Brentwood at about midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
NYPD vehicle crashes in Brooklyn amid search for suspects
Police were looking for a suspect who stole an ATM from a business on Halsey Street.
ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
The identity has been released for the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island.The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead.A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted …
Man trying to cross Grand Central Parkway fatally struck by multiple vehicles: cops
A man who was trying to cross the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Sunday died when he was struck by multiple vehicles, cops said. The unidentified man was found with trauma to his body in the eastbound lanes just before Exit 10 for the Long Island Expressway around 3:15 a.m. One of the vehicles, a Mercedes SUV, remained on the scene. The other cars that struck him did not, cops said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were looking for video.
Convicted Murderer Found Guilty In Wantagh Crash That Paralyzed Woman
A man who spent more than two decades in prison for murder is heading back behind bars after a jury convicted him in a drunk driving crash on Long Island that left a woman paralyzed. After deliberating for nearly three hours, Lumumba Woods, age 50, of Manhattan, was found guilty...
NBC New York
NJ Transit Bus Driver Opens Fire on Teens, Badly Wounding 15-Year-Old: Official
An NJ Transit driver from New York City allegedly pulled out an illegal handgun and fired on a group of teenagers, badly wounding one of them, after an apparent attack over the weekend, authorities say. Cops responded to a call of shots fired in Jersey City, near Monticello and Jewett...
Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee
A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street. The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Police: Man, woman shot while sitting inside car in Coney Island
NEW YORK - Police say two people were shot while sitting inside car in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after midnight in Coney Island. Police said the gunman approached the victims' car and opened fire. They drove away before stopping on Hubbard Street to call 911. The man and 19-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened outside a bar. Investigators are checking to see if an earlier fight inside may have led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
NBC New York
Hammer-Wielding Man Attacks NYC Subway Worker, Hides Under Parked Train: Cops
A man wielding a hammer allegedly attacked an MTA employee on a Manhattan subway platform overnight, then ran off and tried to hide under a parked train before cops cut the power and apprehended him, authorities say. There was no immediate speculation on a possible motive for the attack, which...
Medford Man Nabbed For Gas Station Robbery, Stealing Catalytic Converters, Police Say
A 45-year-old man is facing felony charges after investigators said he burglarized a home, stole catalytic converters, and robbed a gas station on Long Island. James O’Brien was arrested outside of his Medford home at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said. Detectives...
Man Sentenced For Shooting Unarmed Victim Outside Of Wyandanch Memorial High School
A 21-year-old man was sentenced for a shooting outside a Long Island high school that left a victim with serious injuries. Nayshawn James, of Wyandanch, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting outside of Wyandanch Memorial High School in October of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Dec. 19.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
Woman, 75, dies days after struck by van in UWS hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries days after a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Gardens: Murder Investigation Opened after Man is Fatally Shot
The NYPD has launched a homicide investigation after a man found with fatal gunshot wounds to the chest in the Pelham Gardens section of The Bronx died on Saturday. Police said that on Saturday, Dec. 17, at around 7.29 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at 2931 Morgan Avenue, in the 49th Precinct.
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent...
