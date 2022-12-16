How to Watch ‘1923’: All the Ways to Stream the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new generation of Duttons emerges in 1923 , the latest addition to the Yellowstone franchise, premiering Sunday (Dec. 18) on Paramount+.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as Jacob and Cara Dutton in the prequel series exploring the Dutton family’s life during the early 20th century , amid pandemics, historic drought, the Great Depression and Prohibition.

The cast of 1923 includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn. 1923 is the latest Yellowstone prequel to land on Paramount+ after 1883 , starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, debuted last year. All three shows are created by Taylor Sheridan.

How to Watch 1923 on Paramount+

1923 is expected to drop on Sunday at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. The show will debut on Monday, Dec. 19, for subscribers in the U.K. and Australia.

Additionally, the premiere episode of 1923 will air on the Paramount Network directly after Yellowstone on Sunday. If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can access the Paramount Network on Philo , SlingTV , Direct TV Stream , FuboTV , Vidgo and other streaming platforms that offer live TV.

Paramount+ starts at just $4.99 a month , plus you’ll get the first week free. Subscribers have the option of streaming Paramount+ from Prime Video and ExpressVPN allows you to stream from outside of the U.S.

Looking for a streaming deal? There’s still time left to save 50% on the Paramount+ annual plan dropping the price down to $24.99 for the year (offer ends Jan. 2, 2023). Paramount+ is also free for Walmart+ members and T-Mobile offers a year of free Paramount+ with select mobile and internet plans.

Stream original shows, movies, sports and more on Paramount+, including The Game , Mayor of Kingstown , At Midnight , 1883 , The Challenge: All Stars , Behind the Music , Ink Master , Fantasy Football , Monster High , and Star Trek: Prodigy .

Watch the trailer for 1923 below.