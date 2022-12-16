ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

How to Watch ‘1923’: All the Ways to Stream the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new generation of Duttons emerges in 1923 , the latest addition to the Yellowstone franchise, premiering Sunday (Dec. 18) on Paramount+.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as Jacob and Cara Dutton in the prequel series exploring the Dutton family’s life during the early 20th century , amid pandemics, historic drought, the Great Depression and Prohibition.

The cast of 1923 includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn. 1923 is the latest Yellowstone prequel to land on Paramount+ after 1883 , starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, debuted last year. All three shows are created by Taylor Sheridan.

How to Watch 1923 on Paramount+

1923 is expected to drop on Sunday at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. The show will debut on Monday, Dec. 19, for subscribers in the U.K. and Australia.

Additionally, the premiere episode of 1923 will air on the Paramount Network directly after Yellowstone on Sunday. If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can access the Paramount Network on Philo , SlingTV , Direct TV Stream , FuboTV , Vidgo and other streaming platforms that offer live TV.

Paramount+ starts at just $4.99 a month , plus you’ll get the first week free. Subscribers have the option of streaming Paramount+ from Prime Video and ExpressVPN allows you to stream from outside of the U.S.

Looking for a streaming deal? There’s still time left to save 50% on the Paramount+ annual plan dropping the price down to $24.99 for the year (offer ends Jan. 2, 2023). Paramount+ is also free for Walmart+ members and T-Mobile offers a year of free Paramount+ with select mobile and internet plans.

Paramount+ $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Stream original shows, movies, sports and more on Paramount+, including The Game , Mayor of Kingstown , At Midnight , 1883 , The Challenge: All Stars , Behind the Music , Ink Master , Fantasy Football , Monster High , and Star Trek: Prodigy .

Watch the trailer for 1923 below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Jewel Sings Two of Her Hits Plus Songs by Christina Aguilera, Madonna & More in ‘Song Association’: Watch

Jewel hasn’t let the fear of striking out keep her from playing the game. At least, that’s the attitude the singer-songwriter went in with for Tuesday’s (Dec. 20) episode of Elle‘s “Song Association.” Before formally kicking off the game, the “Foolish Games” singer made sure viewers knew that her score was likely going to be a bad one. “Hi, it’s Jewel and i’m going to play a game of song association with Elle. I will be given a word and then I will attempt to sing or rap a song associated with that word,” she said, adding, “I don’t know popular...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Wants to ‘Dig Up’ the Secret Song She Stashed in a Time Capsule: ‘It’s Really Good’

Mark your calendars, country fans! Dolly Parton‘s new song comes out in… 23 years. In a newly released clip from the country music icon’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show a couple weeks ago, Parton opened up about the top-secret song she wrote and buried in a time capsule seven years ago — and confessed that she really, really wants to go dig it up. Sitting down with Kelly Clarkson a few weeks ago, Parton talked about how the song, written and recorded for the 2015 opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort, has driven her crazy for years. “You have...
Billboard

John Mayer Reveals Who ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland‘ Is About on ’Call Her Daddy’ Holiday Special

John Mayer stopped by Call Her Daddy for the hit podcast’s first-ever holiday special and spilled some major tea about his breakout hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” The topic came up when host Alex Cooper asked the rocker what he was like in high school, in an episode that dropped Tuesday night (Dec. 20). “I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer admitted. “So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there’s like a jocky-ness to me, you know? Like there’s an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school...
Billboard

Will Adele Ever Release a Holiday Album? Here Are 12 Acts We’d Love to Make a Seasonal Set

While it may seem like most every major artist has released a full-length holiday album, there are still quite a few superstars that have yet to drop a seasonal project – including such chart-topping acts as Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran. Related Adele's Las Vegas Residency: Here's What It's Like Inside 'Weekends With Adele' 12/20/2022 On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), hosts Katie and Keith discuss a dozen artists that are missing from the holiday cannon and debate whether we’ll ever actually get a seasonal album from them. (We’re looking at you, Paul McCartney!) Also on the show, the Pop...
Billboard

‘Smooth Like Butter’: This BTS Collab Is Perfect for Beauty Lovers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Bangtan Boys dropped a new collaboration for beauty-loving members of the BTS Army! BTS and the South Korean beauty giant Laneige teamed up for a special edition of the brand’s lip sleeping mask set. The Laneige BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set features three delicious scents inspired by the BTS singles “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite.” Available at Sephora.com and...
Billboard

Chappell Roan’s Big Year: How the DIY Indie-Pop Star ‘Casual’-ly Thrived in Her Post-Label Era

As 2022 draws to a close, Billboard Pride is taking a look back at some the queer indie artists who saw their stars rise over the last 12 months. Below, pop singer Chappell Roan breaks down her big year. Related The 25 Best Pride Songs of 2022: Staff Picks 12/20/2022 When Chappell Roan markets herself as a “thrift store pop star,” she means that in its most literal sense. Even as she logs onto her Zoom account for an interview with Billboard, the 24-year-old singer is opening up a package she ordered online. “There is this girl on Etsy who makes rhinestoned disco...
Billboard

NewJeans Follow Up Explosive K-Pop Debut With Subtle Winter Single ‘Ditto’: Watch

As 2022’s most successful K-pop debut with the triple-punch release of surprise singles “Attention,” “Hype Boy” and “Cookie,” NewJeans have followed up with the new track “Ditto” that shows off a cooler and more subtle pop approach suitable for the winter months. While their NWJNS EP was more focused on effervescent pop hooks suited for the sunshine, “Ditto” is more subtle while remaining true to the sweet style NewJeans established at the start. Over a soft, chopped-staccato beat somewhat reminiscent of the Baltimore club style, members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein mix eerie, dulcet harmonies with fun and fast...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Embraces the ‘Devil’s Voice‘ in ’The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Teaser

With the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, drawing closer, the K-pop boy group unleashed one of the many concept teasers to come from the project on Tuesday (Dec. 20) — and it’s an ominous one. The short, 15-second clip features an animated drawing of a window decorated with a sheer curtain. From behind it, a shadowy figure appears and walks across to the other side as the window floats in space. By the end of the short, Korean text comes into view and reads, “The devil’s voice I met at the window at midnight...
Billboard

Red Velvet & aespa’s ‘Beautiful Christmas’ No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

The holiday spirit is in the air on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, as Red Velvet and aespa’s “Beautiful Christmas” tops the Dec. 24-dated list. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 9-15. Related Red Velvet...
Billboard

Janelle Monáe to Receive SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Janelle Monáe will receive the seventh annual SeeHer Award at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The show, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will broadcast live on The CW. Related Lady Gaga, Rihanna & Taylor Swift Are 2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominees for Best Song: See the… 12/20/2022 The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. SeeHer is a global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Monáe is the third recipient of the award who is both a film and music star, following Kristen Bell...
Billboard

Dionne Warwick Wants to Meet Twitter CEO Elon Musk: ‘What Is Your True Intent?’

While a number of musicians have stepped away from Twitter since Musk’s takeover, Dionne Warwick wants to have a conversation with the CEO to get an understanding of his intentions for the social media platform. “I have to meet him,” Warwick, a beloved figure on Twitter who just celebrated her 82nd birthday, told People. “I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.” She continued, “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it.” Related From Snoop Dogg...
Billboard

NCT DREAM Remake ‘90s K-Pop Classic for Sweet Holiday Single: Watch ‘Candy’

After a significant 2022 that included NCT DREAM‘s first Billboard 200 entry, first KCON appearance and first international movie release, the boy band closes the year with a holiday album for worldwide fans that also pays homage to a formative song for the Korean-pop industry. For NCT DREAM’s special winter album Candy, the septet reinterpreted the classic K-pop song of the same name for its title track single. “Candy” was originally released in 1996 by the five-member boy band H.O.T., credited as the first “idol” group in Korea’s music industry and setting the formula still used today. From their debut track “Warrior’s Descendant” tackling school bullying, H.O.T. released...
Billboard

SZA Debuts 20 Songs From ‘SOS’ on Hot 100, Rules Artist 100 for First Time

SZA debuts a whopping 20 songs from her sophomore LP SOS, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Dec. 24), including two in the top 10. The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking her first leader and sparking her first week atop the Billboard Artist 100 ranking. SOS arrives at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the seventh-largest one-week total of the year and the second-biggest among R&B albums, after only the first week of Beyonce’s Renaissance (332,000, Aug. 13). SZA scores her third Billboard 200...
Billboard

Zendaya Talks Hopes for Rue in ‘Euphoria’ Season Three: ‘A Little Bit of Happiness and a Little Bit of Joy’

On Sunday afternoon (Dec. 18) , Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow took part in an awards season Q&A for their hit show Euphoria, accompanying a screening of season two’s fifth episode, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” Related Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More Nominated for 2023 Golden Globes: Complete List of Nominees 12/19/2022 The episode was largely seen as the season’s breakout, as Golden Globe nominee Zendaya’s Rue runs throughout the night to evade police, drug dealers and her mother’s attempts to bring her to rehab — while also revealing Cassie’s (Sweeney) secret relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi). Creator Sam Levinson had originally written an entirely different version of...
Billboard

The Internet Wants Snoop Dogg to Run Twitter

There’s a new potential CEO in town for Twitter, at least according to a wildly popular poll. After Elon Musk tweeted a poll to users asking if he should “step down” as head of Twitter, rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg took a page out of the Tesla billionaire’s playbook by posting a poll of his own. “Should I run Twitter?” the 51-year-old Long Beach native asked Sunday (Dec. 18) evening. In less than 24 hours, over 2.3 million user responses have been recorded, with 81% — or approximately 1.7 million users — voting that the rap giant should be the...
Billboard

Watch Matty Healy Get a Tattoo During The 1975 Concert

Always one to make a statement, The 1975‘s Matty Healy once again made waves for his onstage actions during a concert. This time, he got a tattoo in front of concertgoers. During the band’s Kentucky stop of its At Their Very Best Tour on Dec. 16, the vocalist took a break during the set and had a tattoo artist come on stage — not to join him in song, but lay down his latest ink. In fan-captured video, Healy’s tattoo session is soundtracked by dramatic classical music, and fans look onward in bewilderment. The tattoo, written in simple letters, reads “I’m...
KENTUCKY STATE
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sing a Romantic Duet at a Holiday Party

‘Tis the season of Bennifer. This year, celebrating their first ever Christmas as husband and wife, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez threw a huge Hollywood holiday bash Saturday (Dec. 17), at which they treated guests to a romantic duet of John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve.” The adorable moment, captured on video by one of the partygoers, begins with the Gone Girl actor going at the song solo — and earning laughs from his guests when he, struggling slightly to keep up, instructs an accompanying pianist to “go slow.” That’s when J. Lo, dazzling in a sparkly dress, joins in. Related Everything We Know...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Tia Lee Launches Global #EmpowerHer Campaign To Inspire Young Women

Global C-pop sensation Tia Lee 李毓芬 (Lee Yu Fen) is in the midst of a prolific return to the public eye. The C-pop star’s new song, “Goodbye Princess” is collecting fans worldwide. The music video for “Goodbye Princess,” premiered exclusively via YouTube on Dec 9th 2022, and has received over 2.3 million views within 12 hours of its premiere. As of now, “Goodbye Princess” has garnered overwhelming combined 33 million views on YouTube and Weibo, the music video marks Tia’s comeback as a global solo artist and her bold resurgence as she rises above and conquers her past challenges. In a...
Billboard

Here’s Why Fans Think RBD Is Planning a Comeback Tour in 2023

RBD fans, get excited: The Mexican pop group just announced some exciting news on social media. On Monday (Dec. 19), the @RBD_Musica Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a minute-plus video, captioned “Soy Rebelde,” which combines a scene from the telenovela Rebelde and recent footage of group members Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez and Christopher Von Uckermann at an intimate dinner. Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera is not in the clip.   “You know what’s my dream?” Anahí said in the snippet from the telenovela. “I dream of being able to go back in time and that one day everything will be as...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Welcomes Childish Gambino, Khalid to the Stage in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish was joined by some special guests at her concert Friday night (Dec. 16) at the Kia Forum: Childish Gambino and Khalid. The show — Eilish’s last scheduled for 2022, before the Happier Than Ever world tour picks up again in March 2023 — was her third of a trio of hometown dates at the Los Angeles venue. Being just two days before her Dec. 18 birthday, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) took a moment to wish her a happy birthday with the crowd. He also performed his Grammy-winning song “Redbone” from his 2016 album Awaken, My Love! Related Watch Billie Eilish &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy