Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Preparing for winter weather during holiday travel
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The one-year anniversary of the I-95 shutdown, which lasted more than 24 hours in Fredricksburg, is approaching. More winter weather is expected this week as Virginians begin the two-week stretch of busy holiday travel. Two winter storm systems are expected to impact travel. “When you throw...
WHSV
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
WHSV
Laurel Ridge students in need to benefit from Anthem grant
MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Students experiencing food and housing insecurity and other needs will benefit from an $8,500 grant awarded to the Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation. The information comes from a press release sent out by Laurel Ridge. The...
WHSV
JP’s Toy Drive is back for another year of giving
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An 8-year-old boy in the Valley is continuing his holiday tradition of giving back. A few years ago, JP Lindsay realized he had some toys he didn’t want anymore, but he didn’t just want to throw them out. “I went to my dad and...
WHSV
J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
Comments / 0