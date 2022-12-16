Sherlene Diana Twitchell age 74 of Coffeyville passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Diana was born October 27, 1948 in Coffeyville to Wes and Helen (Parker) Phillips. She attended local schools and graduated from Field Kindley High School. After high school she met Michael Twitchell and the couple was united in marriage on February 27, 1969. Diana spent most of her days caring for the home and their children. She was an immaculate house keeper, a great cook, and she could bake some amazing baked goods. She loved spending time in her flower garden and grew some of the most beautiful flowers. Diana loved being outdoors and had a special place in her heart for animals especially dogs, cats, cows, and horses, well all animals really. She loved her family and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed attending church services at both the Lewark Church Of God and Emmanuel Chapel.

