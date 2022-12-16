Read full article on original website
Sherlene Diana Twitchell
Sherlene Diana Twitchell age 74 of Coffeyville passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Diana was born October 27, 1948 in Coffeyville to Wes and Helen (Parker) Phillips. She attended local schools and graduated from Field Kindley High School. After high school she met Michael Twitchell and the couple was united in marriage on February 27, 1969. Diana spent most of her days caring for the home and their children. She was an immaculate house keeper, a great cook, and she could bake some amazing baked goods. She loved spending time in her flower garden and grew some of the most beautiful flowers. Diana loved being outdoors and had a special place in her heart for animals especially dogs, cats, cows, and horses, well all animals really. She loved her family and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed attending church services at both the Lewark Church Of God and Emmanuel Chapel.
Patricia Ann Cooley
Patricia Ann Cooley age 50, of Longton, KS unexpectedly passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home. Trish was born on November 21, 1972 in Fayetteville, AR the eldest of six children of Jerry and Dorothy "Ginger" (Edwards) Cooley. The family made their home in Longton, KS where she attended school. She ended up earning her GED and continued her education receiving her CNA certificate. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aide at Elk Manor in Moline for many years, she was a custodian and worked in the kitchen for Elk Valley Schools, she proudly ran and operated Pee Wee's and most recently putting her natural caring spirit back to work for the elderly and ones that just needed an extra hand up as a private homecare provider. Trish, was always placing others' needs before her own. She never realized how selfless and good her heart truly was.
Wind Chill Warnings Start Tonight
Double-digit-below-zero wind chills are on the way for Thursday morning. Wind chills as cold as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are possible for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. There has also been a change in the snowfall forecast. Now, less than an inch of accumulation is expected for Coffeyville. Areas to the northwest will see less snow accumulation, while Chanute could see one to two inches of snow.
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
Franklin Wants The People's Voices Heard
A proposed tax increase, approved by the Caney City Council in November, is now headed to a vote of its residents. According to Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt, a petition organized by Christian Franklin provided more than twice the number of enough valid signatures of Caney registered voters to put the issue to an election ballot, likely to be held sometime in February or March of 2023.
Additional Jail Time For Convictions Related to Autopsy Services
A former Caney businessman has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of probation on criminal charges relating to illegally providing autopsy services in Wabaunsee County, Kansas. 43-year-old Shawn Parcells, who was already sentenced to 69 months in federal prison for a related felony wire fraud conviction,...
Caney Citizens Force Special Election
The citizens of Caney have provided enough signatures to force a proposed city tax increase to an election ballot. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, resident Christian Franklin organized the effort to require the City to hold a special election in early 2023 to decide the issue. Montgomery County Clerk...
Winter Weather Forecast Update
The National Weather Service has changed a few parts of their forecast as winter weather nears. Specific snow forecasts have been released and two to three inches of snow are now expected for Coffeyville and the surrounding area. The timing of the show is expected between 11 a.m. on Wednesday and noon on Thursday. Timing of wind chills are now expected earlier on Thursday, with southeast Kansas seeing 15 degrees below zero on Thursday overnight and 24 below zero wind chills on Friday morning. A wind chill watch is in effect for the four states from Wednesday night through Friday at noon.
Area Road Conditions
Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called
A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
Fredonia Solar Farm a Go
The City of Fredonia is moving forward with building a solar farm. At their meeting last night, commissioners adopted a resolution to secure funding for the project not to exceed five million dollars. The two-megawatt solar farm has been a continuing topic of discussion for several months, and when completed will provide for some of the city's peak energy needs.
Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft
A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
Fredonia Christmas Pageant Postponed Due to Illness
The 89th Annual Christmas Pageant at Fredonia-USD 484 has been postponed until the new year. According to the Wilson County Citizen, more than 90 students were absent last week due to illness, prompting administrators to postpone the pageant until the first day of school on January 4th. On the 4th...
Traffic Stop Multiplies Into Felony Drug Charges
A Chanute man is arrested for alleged drug distribution near a school. During a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. in Chanute officers with the police department cited 31-year-old Joel Maple for an expired vehicle registration and no insurance. After an investigation Maple was also...
City Of Independence Closures and Schedule Changes Due To Upcoming Weather
Upcoming winter weather prompts closures and schedule changes for the City of Independence. Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo will be closed Thursday and Friday. Trash pickup services will be canceled on Thursday and Friday as well. Residents can drop off trash at the city Sanitation Yard at 21st and Maple from 8 am to 2 pm. Commercial sanitation pickup routes will resume on Saturday if the weather permits. Next week, the Christmas Holiday will be observed on Monday, and all sanitation services will be shifted by one day, with services resuming Tuesday, December 27th and running Monday routes.
