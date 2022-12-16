ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale nonprofit empowers people with disabilities

By Luke Snyder
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – John Marshall has been coming to Key Opportunities for years. It’s a place where people with disabilities can work, learn and develop job-related skills

He’s one of around 40 people to work and train there every day. Executive director Julie Boyce said every community should have a place like Key Opportunities.

“We do in-house training, sub-contracting local work from manufacturers to provide that training opportunity. We do community-based training, working with employers in our community and doing placement, job coaching,” said Boyce.

And for Michael Collins, that means getting to work hands-on with skilled trades as he prepares for his next job.

The group also offers everything from culinary classes to arts and crafts.

It’s a job that Key Opportunities member Lindsay Osborn said is extra special for her because of the bonds she’s made.

“I like it with my friends around me,” Osborn said.

Osborn said the people that come to Key Opportunities bring her and other members a lot to look forward to each day.

“They fill our hearts every day with the unique things that they bring to Key Opportunities. The smiles, the happiness the joy,” said Osborn.

