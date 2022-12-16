ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio

By David Rees
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mfUH_0jlRNo9V00

PLAIN CITY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oMga_0jlRNo9V00
A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place , this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge Metro Park and a short commute to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The luxury community spans 1,900 acres, 16 home builders and 11 architectural styles.

What to watch for in the housing market in 2023

Constructed in 2022, the 10,300 square-foot home is three levels and features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen opening to a two-story great room. The automated smart also includes a wine room, a library and four fireplaces.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEFID_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3Q81_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVYdG_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSHJd_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hse46_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxSWy_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

The gourmet kitchen is complete with marble countertops, large cabinetry and a butler’s pantry. The main floor leads to an expansive 1,400 square-foot deck with a screened-in porch and an entertaining space.

Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village

Below the main floor is a walkout lower level heading out to a backyard large enough for a pool to be constructed. Rounding out the property’s features is a four-car garage, a workout space and a media room.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFMDX_0jlRNo9V00
    A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xn8L_0jlRNo9V00
    A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075XV1_0jlRNo9V00
    A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQeai_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eF8lk_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y19LH_0jlRNo9V00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

View more luxury homes from Jerome Village here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

