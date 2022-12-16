Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio
PLAIN CITY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space.
Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place , this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge Metro Park and a short commute to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The luxury community spans 1,900 acres, 16 home builders and 11 architectural styles.What to watch for in the housing market in 2023
Constructed in 2022, the 10,300 square-foot home is three levels and features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen opening to a two-story great room. The automated smart also includes a wine room, a library and four fireplaces.
The gourmet kitchen is complete with marble countertops, large cabinetry and a butler’s pantry. The main floor leads to an expansive 1,400 square-foot deck with a screened-in porch and an entertaining space.Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village
Below the main floor is a walkout lower level heading out to a backyard large enough for a pool to be constructed. Rounding out the property’s features is a four-car garage, a workout space and a media room.
View more luxury homes from Jerome Village here .
