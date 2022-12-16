ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week

(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1

MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. VIDEO: Branson Police announce arrest and charges …. Branson Police announce arrest and charges for double homicide. VIDEO: Prepping your vehicle for the cold. VIDEO: Prepping...
MISSOURI STATE
mykdkd.com

Care Connection Closing Senior Centers Friday for Weather

All of Care Connection’s senior centers will be closed Friday for indoor dining and other in-person services because of a forecast for sub-zero temperatures, strong winds, and the potential for snow and ice. The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures to be below zero in most of the 13 West Central Missouri counties that the agency serves.
MISSOURI STATE

