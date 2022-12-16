Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson activates national Guard, emergency operations center ahead of winter storm
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon he was activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the expected winter storm later this week. Parson also activated the emergency operations center. Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Missouri AAA urges drivers to stock up vehicles ahead of cold temperatures
With snow and dangerously cold weather expected to bear down on the St. Louis region Thursday, safe travel on the roadways may be a matter of "timing" this holiday season.
Missouri teen injured after pickup slides, strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by Kobe J. Marshall, 18, Savannah, was eastbound on U.S. 59 at County Road 433 five miles west of Savannah. The pickup...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
939theeagle.com
Accumulating snow expected in mid-Missouri on Thursday, along with dangerously cold wind chills
Warmer temperatures than originally expected for this Monday morning have decreased the chance of snow for today. While we’re expecting to see a bit of a rain-snow mix today in Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says little travel impacts are expected.
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
northwestmoinfo.com
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Could Kansas City area see rolling blackouts during upcoming winter storm?
According to Southwest Power Pool, it has made changes to avoid any rolling blackouts like we saw in 2021 and their crews are ready for any potential outages.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
showmeprogress.com
Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1
It’s that time of year. The top twenty traffic posts for Show Me Progress in 2022:. 2. Anyone from Missouri on that list? (June 10, 2022) Pardon me, or so they said. 3. Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back (November 16, 2022) 4. Math is hard,...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. VIDEO: Branson Police announce arrest and charges …. Branson Police announce arrest and charges for double homicide. VIDEO: Prepping your vehicle for the cold. VIDEO: Prepping...
mykdkd.com
Care Connection Closing Senior Centers Friday for Weather
All of Care Connection’s senior centers will be closed Friday for indoor dining and other in-person services because of a forecast for sub-zero temperatures, strong winds, and the potential for snow and ice. The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures to be below zero in most of the 13 West Central Missouri counties that the agency serves.
KRMS Radio
Historic Photos Of The Lake Being Sought By Secretary Of State’s Office
Many Lake Area folks proudly possess historic photos of The Lake’s creation, the building of the dam, and some even have pics of the area prior-to the Lake’s creation. All would be worthy submissions as The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is still looking for photos documenting the state’s history.
Mechanic offers car tips ahead of winter road conditions and holiday travel
ST. LOUIS — Auto experts provided some tips to those planning to travel by road for the holidays on Monday. As temperatures are expected to hit the single digits at the end of the week, roads will likely freeze and cause a challenge on the highway. PJ Hamill, a...
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
