ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute

Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy