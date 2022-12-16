Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
fox32chicago.com
Man takes keys from valet stand, steals vehicle on Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an offender grabbed keys from a valet stand and stole a vehicle on the Near West Side. At about 3:08 p.m. Monday, an unknown male offender exited a red Chrysler sedan in the 1600 block of West Harrison and approached a valet stand.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
cwbchicago.com
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute
Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
cwbchicago.com
4 teens in custody after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive following North Side robbery spree
Update 10:21 a.m. — Chicago police announced that one of the 14-year-olds is charged with five counts of robbery for the robberies on Bittersweet and Cullom. Another 14-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery for the Cullom and Western robberies, CPD said. Four teenagers, three of whom are...
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face on CTA Red Line train, police say
Chicago police are searching for a suspect who shot a teen in an ear and an eye while aboard a CTA Red Line train in the city's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen shoot man multiple times at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at a gas station in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 1:05 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and opened fire.
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 30 rounds, killing man at Ukrainian Village parking garage
Chicago — A man was shot to death as he sat in his car at a Ukrainian Village grocery store on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from rifle rounds at the scene, an officer said. The victim, 37, was sitting in his...
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man gets 26 months in prison for torching CTA van during George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A man who torched a Chicago Transit Authority van downtown during the May 2020 protests after the murder of George Floyd and livestreamed his plans for mayhem was sentenced to 26 months in prison Tuesday. Lamar Taylor buried his face in his hands and sobbed upon hearing U.S....
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
Autopsy reveals man found in Elgin home died from stab wounds: Coroner
An autopsy has revealed the body of a man found by police in an Elgin home Sunday morning died of stab wounds. The Kane County Coroner’s Office announced that 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez died of multiple stab and cuts wounds
