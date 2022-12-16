ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
DALLAS, TX
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish

The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
Trevor Lawrence estimated as non-participant in practice

The Jaguars estimated quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) as a non-participant in Monday’s practice. The team did not practice but still had to issue a report ahead of Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has not had a full practice since Week 13. He went on the practice report in Week 14...
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player

A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
ATLANTA, GA
Trey Hendrickson, Hayden Hurst listed as limited on Bengals injury report

There’s some good news on the injury front for the surging Bengals as they begin their practice week. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist), cornerback Cam and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) returned to the field for the Bengals’ walk-through practice. Hendrickson has missed Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty

Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15. The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed... The post Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ray Lewis rips Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers over Patriots-Raiders ending

The New England Patriots opened themselves to a whole lot of criticism Sunday, and the criticism certainly has come. The Patriots executed one of the most disastrous plays in NFL history against the Raiders in Las Vegas when wide receiver Jakoki Meyers attempted to the lateral the ball to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of regulation in a tie game. Raiders defender Chandler Jones picked off Meyers' lateral and flattened the overmatched Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown that handed New England an improbable 30-24 loss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers

As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong

The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hurts on facing Cowboys: 'Definitely a chance'

Jalen Hurts said there’s “definitely a chance” he’ll be able to play in the Eagles’ game against the Cowboys Saturday. Hurts got hurt in the third quarter of the Eagles’ win over the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago and various reports suggested he would miss at least one game before being able to return.
ARLINGTON, TX
Six teams have clinched playoff berths, 11 more control their postseason destiny

With three games to go in the 2022 NFL season, six teams are already in the playoffs — and 11 more know that if they win out, they’ll get in. More teams can get in with help, and the possibilities involving various results over the next three weeks are almost endless, but for teams and fans alike, the best position to be in is knowing that you control your playoff destiny.
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Tuesday practice

As the division-champion 49ers get their practice week started, two of their most important offensive players will be on the field but limited participants. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey would be among the players limited in the session.
Eagles injury report: Updates on Hurts and the safety position

While the Eagles are publicly holding out hope that Jalen Hurts will be able to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, he was a non-participant on the first injury report of the week. Hurts is dealing with a right (throwing) shoulder sprain so it could be Gardner Minshew starting on...
DALLAS, PA

