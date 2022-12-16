ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Masters to keep criteria, invite all eligible players in ’23

Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment Tuesday in the division it has caused in golf. The Masters, the smallest field among the four majors, is by invitation and there...

