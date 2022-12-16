Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Remains a Buy on McDonald’s (MCD)
In a report released today, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $267.25. According to TipRanks, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and...
tipranks.com
Walmart’s Opioid Settlement Accepted by All States
Normally, the news that a business is about to pay out a multi-billion dollar settlement would not be cause for cheers from investors. For Walmart (NYSE:WMT), though, it’s a different story. Walmart notched up slightly in afternoon trading after reports emerged that it’s passed the first hurdle in settling with states over its part in the opioid epidemic.
WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States violated its rules in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as "Made in China."
tipranks.com
Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)
In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares opened today at $186.33. According to TipRanks, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
ARKK Sinks: Fund Hits New Five-Year Low
Many focus on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its recent drops. However, there’s another property closely tied to it. Specifically, Cathie Wood’s ARKK (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Innovation Fund. The fund bought heavily into Tesla over the years, and now, it’s taking substantial flak as it faces its lowest price in the last five years.
tipranks.com
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF)
In a report released on December 16, Kieran Chidgey from Jarden maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF – Research Report), with a price target of A$5.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07. According to TipRanks, Chidgey is a 3-star analyst with an...
tipranks.com
Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI Involvement May be the Tip of the Iceberg
OpenAI’s latest projects are tough to pass up on, as they take the world and social media by storm. Tech kingpin Microsoft, the firm standing behind OpenAI, could have the most to gain from OpenAI’s continued advancement. In a prior piece, I highlighted a few AI-leveraging tech stocks...
Comments / 0