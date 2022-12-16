Read full article on original website
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
Montana Sapphires Amaze, But Are They Truly Rare?
Montana has every right to be proud of the sapphires that can be found here. Why are these sapphires so special and are they actually rare? Yes, and we learned all the 'dirt' about these incredibly popular gemstones. Montana is the ONLY source of sapphires that are mined in the...
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]
Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
Build Montana aims to build youth support in construction
Build Montana is a program in partnership with the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Equipment Dealers' Association.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
Missoula Googled This The Most Nationally
Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
msuexponent.com
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula
HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana.
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
agupdate.com
‘Beef on Every Plate’ helping feed Montanans
For the last 15 years, the “Beef on Every Plate” program run by the Montana Cattlemen’s Association has been connecting food banks in Montana with beef raised in the state and donated by ranchers. The non-profit organization receives donations of cattle from ranchers that are processed into...
Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday
Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada. “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Cold and Flu Remedies. Some Work and Some Make It Worse
Growing up in Montana you were probably given some home remedies when you got sick. While some would make sense, others sounded crazy, but do they actually work?. When it came to getting sick or injured as a kid growing up in Montana it almost felt like you were a lab rat. Looking back I feel like our home remedies were derived from the dark ages. Some of the things your parents would do made absolutely no sense, but did they/do they actually work? Let's find out.
agupdate.com
Montana state vet tracks cattle TB, Johne’s disease
It had been over 50 years since Montana had a case of bovine tuberculosis (TB), but with an outbreak last year, the Montana state veterinarian is keeping close tabs ensuring the disease does not spread. According to Marty Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian, an outbreak in 2021 in a herd of...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
montanarightnow.com
Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations
Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report. "I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. 1...
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Ho Ho Ho. Montana Makes The Top 5 States When It Comes To This.
The countdown to Christmas is winding down and all across Montana folks have their trees decorated and their Christmas lights up. The hot chocolate and warm apple cider are flowing, Christmas songs are on the radio, and kids are trying to be a little less naughty and a little more nice.
