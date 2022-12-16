ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandot County, OH

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

By David Rees
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014Du7_0jlRNMdH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.

The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car crash while transporting a prison inmate.

YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also

Flags shall remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in a collision before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kin from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was driving the transport van and died after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WKBN

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Late nights and strange bedfellows: Why Ohio House Democrats joined conservative Republicans to kill a gun control policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was almost 3 a.m. with hours remaining on the last working day of the year, and Ohio lawmakers were getting cranky. The lame duck legislative session – the period after Election Day but before new lawmakers assume office in January – is traditionally among the most productive and chaotic stretches of the two-year cycle. Despite a rule in the state Constitution limiting bills to a single subject, ideas with next to nothing in common are routinely mashed into single bills and passed at light speed.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
truthaboutpetfood.com

New Ohio Law Small Step In The Right Direction

Ohio Senate Bill 164 has taken a stance that no other state has done. Ohio has specifically prohibited bodies of dead cats and dogs from being processed as pet food ingredients. On December 14, 2022 the state of Ohio passed “Goddard’s Law”, Senate Bill 164 which states (bold added):...
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why the Ohio Redistricting Commission wasn’t held in contempt

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s four-decade-long career in public office is […] The post Why the Ohio Redistricting Commission wasn’t held in contempt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy