Effective: 2022-12-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 3 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

RANSOM COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO