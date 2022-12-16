Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
1470 WMBD
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe
UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
1470 WMBD
Canton man arrested after bar threat, allegedly stole a car in Peoria
CANTON, Ill. – Police in Canton say they have a man in custody who was allegedly threatening people at a local bar, and was allegedly in a car stolen from Peoria. Police say they responded to a bar on Elm Street in Canton around 10:30 Saturday night. A male...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, hospitalizes victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle. According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
1470 WMBD
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
iheart.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Identified as Suspect in Iowa City Armed Robbery
(Peoria County, IL) -- Investigators say a man arrested last week in Peoria County, Illinois is a suspect in an armed robbery in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20 year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones is a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. He was taken into custody last week in Illinois. Corley-Jones will be extradited to Iowa and face multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.
1470 WMBD
PPD officer resigns following altercation with another officer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria Police officer is resigning after allegedly getting into an altercation with another officer, a female. That’s according to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria — who issued a statement Sunday saying Sergeant Nate Adams resigned three days prior. Echevarria says Adams, who was...
1470 WMBD
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff launches app
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office launched a new app for smartphones Monday. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the free app will help deliver urgent information and give easy access to public information, including active warrants, an updated inmate roster, and an interactive map connected to sex offender registries.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
