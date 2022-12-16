Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Quietly Releases New System Update
A new update has apparently been released for Nintendo Switch, but this is not a full new version of the system software. Instead, it seems Nintendo has made some changes to version 15.0.1, which released back on October 31st. According to self-described "Switch tinkerer" @OatmealDome, a "rebootless update" was released for the console. Given Nintendo's silence surrounding the update, it shouldn't surprise users to learn that it's a pretty minor one. Apparently the company has made some changes to the system's "bad words lists," adding terms that weren't there before. Nintendo has also made some changes to prevent the system from accidentally blocking inoffensive words in other languages.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 December 19 Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both have a new update waiting for players to download and we know everything this update -- which is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- does thanks to the official patch notes, which not just reveal everything the update does, but goes into detail. Unfortunately, what we don't know is the file size of the update, however, the content and length of the patch notes suggest a smaller file size, which in turn suggests a quicker download. Yet again, you never know with Call of Duty file sizes.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
ComicBook
Nintendo Pressured to Compensate Nintendo Switch Owners Who Experienced Joy-Con Drift
If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who's had to pay to replace drifting Joy-Cons at any point, one consumer group thinks you should be compensated for your troubles and is pressuring Nintendo to make it so. The UK group Which? said as much in its report shared this week that went over an analysis of Nintendo's Joy-Cons, an analysis which saw Which? calling out Nintendo for what it said is likely a "mechanical fault" and "design flaws" affecting the Switch Joy-Cons.
ComicBook
Square Enix Confirms Disappointing Final Fantasy News
Square Enix makes baffling decisions sometimes, even if it means leaving money on the table. Over the weekend, the publisher revealed that the highly-requested Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023. That wasn't all that surprising as rumors had been flooding the internet; the real surprise was that physical copies were given an extremely limited release with no advance warning. The announcement also came at 1 a.m. ET, when many people were sleeping. By the time most people woke up to the news, they could only be added to a pre-order wait list. However, the website has been updated to say copies are no longer available.
ComicBook
Title Possibly Revealed for Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special
2023 will be the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate there will be a 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix next year. Not too long ago Hasbro revealed the cast of the special, and now thanks to The Power Scoop it seems we know the official title. The title comes way of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury production designer Tracey Collins, who also worked on the upcoming special, and on her website resume, she lists the title of the special as Once And Always. The title will be recognizable to fans, as it emanates from the frequently used quote "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger", and it seems to be quite the fitting title.
ComicBook
Every Star Wars Project Coming to Disney+ in 2023
There's a lot of unknowns for the big-screen future of the galaxy far, far away, but Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward on the small screen in 2023, with a number of series set to debut or return to Disney+ next year. While there's only two series with confirmed release dates, a number of other series are expected to be unleashed on the platform in the coming year, with more details expected to be unveiled in the near future. Additionally, there are projects like Star Wars: Lando and Star Wars: A Droid Story that were announced back in 2020 that we could be getting details about in the new year.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
ComicBook
Crash Bandicoot Game Shutting Down Soon, Will No Longer be Playable
A Crash Bandicoot game that just released in 2021 is already being shut down and will no longer be playable soon, an announcement shared this week confirmed. The Crash Bandicoot team said on Monday that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, the free mobile game released in March 2021, will be calling it quits on February 16, 2023. Purchases have already been turned off in anticipation of the end of service, and once the date comes around, the game will no longer be playable at all.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy Fans Livid Over Disastrous Pixel Remaster Pre-Orders
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters were initially announced just for PC, and console fans have been anxiously hoping for ports ever since. In the wee hours of the morning, Square Enix revealed that the remastered versions of the first six games in the series will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Digital game collectors will be able to freely purchase the collection in spring 2023, but the physical release is available only through the Square Enix store. With no advance warning, limited copies of the standard edition went up around 1 a.m. ET, and promptly sold out.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Divides Players by Bringing Back Warzone 1 Feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought back a feature from the original Warzone this week, and it's one that's quickly caused a bit of a rift between players for a number of reasons. Loadouts are now officially back in Warzone 2 as of Tuesday, a feature which allows players to call in a special care package that allows them and their teammates to outfit themselves with custom loadouts. It's much more expensive than before, however, and some players would've rather not seen it brought back in the first place.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Highly-Requested Mode
A new leak tied to Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has teased the addition of a highly-requested game mode. Since Modern Warfare 2 launched nearly two months ago, one of the most prominent things that multiplayer fans have been asking for has been a Ranked mode. And while no such addition to the popular first-person shooter is known to be coming just yet, it seems like Infinity Ward is working on adding the feature soon enough.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
