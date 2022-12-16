Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
DOC planning for grievance process modernization
Changes come following recommendations from new State Auditor report. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced today that it will immediately move to digitize its grievance system and create an independent investigative unit following recommendations from a new report by the State Auditor’s Office. “It’s time...
vermontbiz.com
VNAs: Federal Threats to Home Health and Hospice Access for Vermonters
By Jill Olson, VNAs of Vermont The holiday season provides us with an important opportunity to reflect, and to give gratitude for the home health and hospice workers who allow us to be with our loved ones in their homes during this special time. Home health and hospice workers around...
vermontbiz.com
VMS Foundation welcomes 2023 Physician Executive Leadership Cohort
VMSERF also celebrates the graduates of the 2021/2022 Leadership Cohort. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Medical Society Education & Research Foundation (VMSERF) has announced the 2023 cohort of the Physician Executive Leadership Institute (PELI) Foundational Course, which commences remotely this January. The VMSERF leadership course is offered in partnership with the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership and Lumunos Clinician Well-Being Services with funding from the Physicians Foundation.
vermontbiz.com
DED: Employer Paid Leave Survey, RFP opportunity, Program updates
Vermont Department of Economic Development As we approach a new year and a new legislative session, workforce and housing remain our top priorities. That is why I joined Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford at the annual Wellspring Forum for business leaders, hosted by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. We discussed initiatives to grow the economy and attract more workers to Vermont and also touched on the recently announced paid family leave plan, for which we are collecting feedback from employers. Please take a moment to complete a brief survey at the link below to help us gauge interest in this program.
vermontbiz.com
Blue Cross to halt relationship with OneCare Vermont in 2023
Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announced in a statement today that they will forego a contract with OneCare Vermont (OCV) for the 2023 plan year. Despite having collaborated with OCV every year since its inception, Blue Cross is unable to reach an agreement this year due to the lack of tangible quality outcomes, inability to bend the cost curve, and the new data approach that introduces concerns about security and privacy. Meanwhile, Governor Scott said he believed an agreement could still be negotiated.
vermontbiz.com
Stay Up to Date With the VAAFM Funding Opportunity Calendar
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets As we head into the holiday season and a New Year is on the horizon, The Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a number of funding opportunities to support food, farm, and forestry businesses in 2023. We encourage you to keep up to date on deadlines with the Funding Opportunity Calendar(link is external).
vermontbiz.com
Governor to participate in annual State House Menorah Lighting this evening
Governor Phil Scott will join Jewish community leaders today for the annual State House Menorah lighting ceremony on the third night of Chanukah. Following the ceremony, there will be additional activities and light refreshments inside the State House. When: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Where: Vermont State House...
vermontbiz.com
UVM Health Network welcomes Jessica Moschella as SVP of high value care
Jessica Moschella, former executive director of the Newton-Wellesley Physician Hospital Organization and vice president of provider network performance, has been named senior vice president for high value care at the University of Vermont Health Network(link is external), effective Jan 23. In her new role, Moschella will be responsible for leading the organization’s work to improve outcomes for populations of patients across Vermont and New York, and to advance value within the care delivery system.
vermontbiz.com
Two charged with wire fraud in second indictment connected with Vermont kidnapping and murder
Vermont Business Magazine The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that last Thursday, Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, and Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a murder-for-hire conspiracy and the January 6, 2018 kidnapping and death of Gregory Davis, a resident of Danville, Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
November tax revenues surge ahead of targets
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The state’s tax revenues continue to exceed expectations, led by the personal income tax (the most important source) and the corporate tax (which tends to fluctuate. And while the Transportation Fund continues to lag the other funds, especially in fuel receipts, motor vehicle sales were up and the fund overall had a positive month.
Comments / 0