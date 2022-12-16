Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Saving Grace holds reduced-fee adoption event to give every pet a home for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is hoping to see all animals find their 'fur-ever' home this holiday season. In efforts to make that dream a reality, the adoption center has reduced adoption fees; all dogs are now available for just 50 dollars, cats and kittens are available for 25 dollars.
KVAL
Reedsport Parade of Lights fills night with holiday cheer
Christmas spirit flowed throughout the city of Reedsport Saturday night for the city’s Parade of Lights. Floats and dozens of Jeeps decked out in lights and holiday décor prepped at the staging site in the parking lot of Reedsport Community Charter School before traveling through town. Children cheered...
Comments / 0