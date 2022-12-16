ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Hanukkah menorah to be lit in Bismarck and Minot

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5MBL_0jlRMGRY00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota is going to be lighting a six-foot Hanukkah menorah in Bismarck and an oversized menorah in Minot.

According to a news release, the lighting is going to be in the Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Building on Thursday, December 22 at 4 p.m. This will be on the fifth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The lighting in Minot will be in the Dakota Square Mall on Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m. This will be on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The event will feature comments from elected officials and traditional refreshments.

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles are going to be passed out for those who came to light when they are at home.

“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol is a wonderful symbol of the diversity that is the hallmark of North Dakota and of this great country,” said Chabad Rabbi Yonah Grossman. “We are honored to participate in this celebration.”

This year’s public lighting has added significance because Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering.” This tradition happens only once every seven years.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” said Rabbi Yonah Grossman. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the light each of us can bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Minot teacher transforms into Elf on the Shelf

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you go on social media at all this month, you’re bound to see posts from parents of the Elf on the Shelf. This is no ordinary day for Sara Medalen’s class. This math and reading interventionist at Sunnyside is donning a full...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Big changes coming to small town Wilton

That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
WILTON, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Wreaths Across America: it’s never too cold to show appreciation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter weather impacted many parts of life this past week, but it wasn’t going to stop organizers behind the Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery from honoring those interred there. Wreaths Across America is a national event hosted by more...
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Private contractors help dig out Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are hundreds of parking lots and driveways that need to be cleared after winter storms. But moving 20.6 inches with just one shovel is a tough job, so many businesses and homeowners hire private contractors to get the job done. Most of the city’s streets...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Fighting fires in extreme cold can be challenging

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The near life-threatening wind chills change the way firefighters respond to calls. Bismarck Rural Fire Department trains for colder days. Captain Casey Rogstad says during emergency calls, firefighters rotate to stay warm and continuously run water through hoses. Even on the coldest days, he said it’s worth it.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Busy bar crowd in Bismarck

KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Beware of deer on North Dakota roads

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
ANTLER, ND
KX News

North Dakota/Canada border getting ready for holiday season

ANTLER, ND (KXNET) — According to Canadian Border Agents, a lot more Canadians drove across the border than Americans this weekend after the winter storm, but all that may change this holiday week. The road leading up to the Antler, ND border crossing was plowed and clear, especially leading up to Canada.The border near Antler […]
ANTLER, ND
KFYR-TV

Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy