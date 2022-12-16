ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street

A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
YONKERS, NY
Police: Shots fired outside rental house in Ulster County

Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an rental home in Ulster County. Authorities responded to the shooting on Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties Friday night. They say 40 people were partying inside a short term rental house when shots were fired from the...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home

Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
HARRIMAN, NY

