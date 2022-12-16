Read full article on original website
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
News 12
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
News 12
Westchester DA: 15-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Kayla Green stabbing case
A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree for the stabbing of Kayla Green, of Mount Vernon. Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah says the accused teen has “been promised a sentence of 3-9 years in state prison. She is due back in court on Jan. 24, 2023."
News 12
New Rochelle mayor will not face criminal charges after ethics review
An ethics review into New Rochelle’s mayor is now closed, and Mayor Noam Bramson will not face any criminal charges. The review stemmed from a report by the city's Ethics Board that he violated the city charter when he tried to be appointed development commissioner by the city manager.
Hundreds of layoffs expected at Morris County-based pharmaceutical company, Novartis
Nearly 300 employees will reportedly be laid off in the new year at the Morris County-based pharmaceutical company, Novartis.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
News 12
Police: Shots fired outside rental house in Ulster County
Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an rental home in Ulster County. Authorities responded to the shooting on Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties Friday night. They say 40 people were partying inside a short term rental house when shots were fired from the...
News 12
Police: Student sent for psych evaluation after threat at FDR High School in Hyde Park
Officials say a Dutchess County teen was suspended and sent to a hospital for a psychological evolution after making a threat at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School. Town of Hyde Park police say the 15-year-old made threatening statements about hurting other students at the high school. He is scheduled to...
News 12
3 police officers help deliver baby at Harriman home
Three Harriman police officers helped make a special delivery overnight. Officers Edward Josefowitz, Michael Biagini, and Francis Burns helped deliver a healthy baby girl on Brookside Drive just after 2 a.m. Officials say the officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor. When they arrived, the baby...
Police: 3 women arrested for attempting to steal from store, assaulting officer
Officers say it all started with two suspects, 32-year-old Samantha Signorelli, of Freeport, and Baldwin native 25-year-old Michele Brown.
Bedford’s new cell tower located on Richard Gere’s land could settle Verizon lawsuit
The town is prone to having spotty cell service, which is why some residents are on board. If this site is approved, it would settle the lawsuit.
Police: Student stabbed by 15-year-old suspect outside Uniondale High School
The 15-year-old male suspect knocked the victim off a bicycle and began fighting.
Police: NJ Transit bus driver shot at teens accused of assaulting him
The incident took place Saturday night near Monticello and Jewett avenues in Jersey City.
$10M in state funds to go toward improving pedestrian safety, expanding small businesses in Amityville
Specifically, $277,000 will help restore Losi's Corner on Park Avenue. The antique shop was a country store built in 1894 and is the only Amityville storefront with its original wooden overhang.
3 men wanted for robbing Huntington Station jewelry store
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
Paramedic hit by suspected drunk driver, in critical condition
City of Newburgh officials tell News 12 that the 58-year-old Ambulunz first responder was struck by a Ford pickup truck Friday just after 6 p.m.
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
