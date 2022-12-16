ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Doing good and having a good time: N.L.F. "Xmas Eve Eve" Benefit Concert in Norfolk to give back for the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to sing and dance along all while helping a good cause for the holidays with the Nancy Longhorne Foundation's 'Xmas Eve Eve Benefit Concert.'. On December 23 at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, you can listen to live music from saxophonist/singer James Casey and DJs Williams Projekt and Grateful Jed starting at 7 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk, VA
