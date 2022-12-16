Read full article on original website
Just in time for Christmas: USNS Comfort to return to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — USNS Comfort will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, December 21, the U.S. Navy announced Monday. The ship, which has been on its Continuing Promise 2022 trip since October 19, has provided humanitarian aid and disaster assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.
Thousands of dollars pouring in to help victims' families in the Chesapeake Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing. The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Every donation means the victims and their...
13newsnow.com
Wreath-laying ceremony at Suffolk military cemetery
A beloved holiday tradition continued at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, along with more than 2,500 other locations nationwide.
Final 'Christmas Extravaganza' coming to Military Circle Mall before closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is hosting one final celebration before its permanent closure at the end of the year. The "Christmas Extravaganza," which is sponsored by WTJZ Radio and merchants within the mall space, will be held on December 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
13newsnow.com
Church in Norfolk gives away gasoline to people in the community
On the Sunday before Christmas, Morning Star United Holy Church gave out free gas to people in the community. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
NewMan Fitness Foundation collects bikes to give out during holidays
NORFOLK, Va. — Tanecia Newman, the executive director for the NewMan Fitness Foundation, is excited about her third annual bicycle giveaway. The donation drive gives back to the Norfolk community. The goal is to take care of families facing tough times during the holidays - not just giving them...
Virginia Beach shelter program seeks volunteers as need grows during cold weather
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As temperatures hit the below-freezing mark, people experiencing homelessness are finding shelter in Virginia Beach. However, people who run the shelters said more people are asking for help, and they need more volunteers. “I’ve always been taught to give from my abundance," said volunteer, Bobbie...
Navy investigation: Deaths of USS George Washington sailors had no connection to one another
The April deaths of three USS George Washington sailors by suicide were not connected, and each had "unique and individualized life stressors which were contributing factors leading to their deaths," a U.S. Navy command investigation revealed Monday.
Michael Vick surprises Boys and Girls Club with truck full of presents
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christmas came early to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club off Hampton Avenue in Newport News when retired football player Michael Vick donated thousands of dollars worth of gifts. "All my mom told me was that I needed to be at the Boys...
Questions circulate after 'Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade' canceled in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An event meant to spread holiday cheer led to some confusion and frustration Saturday night. Organizers moved forward with a massive community toy drive, despite the City of Portsmouth cancelling a part of the event. A City spokesperson said a permit for the Miracle on High...
Newport News soccer tournament raises money in goalkeepers' honor
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A soccer tournament raised money and awareness in honor of two young goalkeepers killed in separate car crashes. This weekend, the goals that matter aren't kept on a scorecard at HR SportspleX in Newport News. The third annual Keeper's Cup featured dozens of teams competing...
Doing good and having a good time: N.L.F. "Xmas Eve Eve" Benefit Concert in Norfolk to give back for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to sing and dance along all while helping a good cause for the holidays with the Nancy Longhorne Foundation's 'Xmas Eve Eve Benefit Concert.'. On December 23 at Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, you can listen to live music from saxophonist/singer James Casey and DJs Williams Projekt and Grateful Jed starting at 7 p.m.
2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show Sweepstakes
1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit. 2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. 3) Sweepstakes...
Longtime 13News Now Production Manager Greg Brauer retires
NORFOLK, Va. — The year was 1975...The Bee Gees' "Jive Talkin’" was jumping up the charts, the war in Vietnam was ending, and it was the golden age of local news. Here at WVEC, a young go-getter named Greg Brauer was starting his career in the station’s then-film department.
York County mom shares settlement impact of disabilities lawsuit against Virginia's mask order
YORK COUNTY, Va. — There is nothing a mom wouldn’t do to keep her kid safe. And York County mom Denille Francis feels she's helped deliver a win for herself and families across Virginia. "How do we do this, how do we keep him safe?" Francis said, speaking...
After fire, Portsmouth ramp of South Norfolk Jordan Bridge blocked off
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is partially closed to drivers at the Portsmouth entrance. Officials closed it on Friday after a fire at the Wheelabrator waste facility on Elm Avenue. Authorities said it started on a conveyor belt. The city's fire department said now, after the...
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
City closures, trash collection for Christmas and New Year’s
Christmas and New Year's are just around the corner and cities across Hampton Roads area gearing up for holidays. Below are closures and schedule changes for this year.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
