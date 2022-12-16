Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Idaho Murder Stabbings Weren't 'Easy,' Suspect Was a Man: Former FBI Agent
One former FBI agent concluded that these murders "took ferociousness, strength, resolve."
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims
Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate.The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She'll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.She faces extremely long odds. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said she must prove not only that misconduct occurred, but also...
News 12
Parents outraged about delayed notification after bullets were found at Patchogue-Medford HS
Parents, teachers and members of the community came to Monday's Patchogue-Medford School District meeting to directly tell board members that they are enraged about what they call a lack of transparency regarding bullets that were found at the district's high school. A foil packet with 19 bullets was found Friday...
