ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims

Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate.The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She'll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.She faces extremely long odds. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said she must prove not only that misconduct occurred, but also...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy