Ana Tablada
4d ago
I don't think so. in my neighborhood still wooden poles, it looks they are changing then but no yet Westchester, Olympia Heights area..the even left a big hole without any signs
4
dragonfly6949
4d ago
My neighborhood also,corner of SW 57th Ave and SW 8th St. ect,ect.still has some wooden poles although I have to say the crew has been out here doing a spectacular job.
2
All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week
As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
Miami Lakes homeowners upset over 'rock quarry damaging blasts'
NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE - The fight to get rock quarry companies to be quieter continues with a Miami Lakes meeting Monday night to discuss what can be done to protect residential homes and public infrastructure. "The big thing that concerns me is the structural damage," Miguel Martinez, a Northwest Miami Dade resident said. Martinez has had to fix cracks not only to his house but damage to his roofing within recent years, and he blames the blasting that has been going on about 2 miles away from his home. Rock quarry companies have maintained they are following state standards....
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
WSVN-TV
MDPD sergeant and MDFR captain once stuck in Peru during protests return home
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer and firefighter who were stuck in Peru after protests broke out in the country are both now back home safe and sound. Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Jessenia Munoz arrived home first and much sooner than she had expected, Monday morning.
Carscoops
Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside
A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
WSVN-TV
Police, FWC investigate boat blaze in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating what set off a fire on several boats that were tied together. Hollywood fire crews worked hard to put out the flames, Monday morning. William Muller took video at around 2 a.m. from the boat he was sleeping on. “There was a flotilla...
WSVN-TV
Mobile home catches fire in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A code one fire that broke out at a mobile home has caused a South Florida road to close. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 4001 Griffin Road, Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, as...
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Rundown
Looking at Miami’s recent commitments and upcoming decisions.
WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES
PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
denisesanger.com
Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know
Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
islandernews.com
Plans for a 12-story hotel on Watson Island could be approved this week
In 2020, City of Miami voters approved expansion plans at Jungle Island and now, owners of the waterfront theme park are proposing a new themed 300-room hotel, attractions and retail complex be built on the property located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The Watson Island project will incorporate green design...
Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights. It's called French Bee airlines, and it...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
The best of 2022: Top 10 Miami restaurants you need to try
Are you ready to explore Miami? This beautiful city is known for having an incredible variety of restaurants, with different flavors, entertaining shows, delicious cocktails, and more. And with so many options, we understand it might be overwhelming to know where to go first. Depending on what mood...
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
