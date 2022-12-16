Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
Mount Vernon inducts longtime judge posthumously into high school hall of fame
A new face is now a part of the Mount Vernon High School Hall of Fame. Longtime Mount Vernon City Court Judge William Edwards received the honor posthumously over the weekend. Judge Edwards was appointed to the Mount Vernon City Court by Mayor Ernest Davis in 2003 and then reelected in 2004.
Post University basketball player found fatally shot in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
Philip Urban was found fatally shot in a White Mercedes on Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve.
Westchester DA: 15-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Kayla Green stabbing case
The 16-year-old high school cheerleader was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon on April 8 after a parade was held to celebrate the boys basketball team state championship.
Fire in Mount Vernon causes 70 minutes delays on Metro-North
Metro-North officials say they responded to a burning overhead utility wire between Mount Vernon East and New Rochelle stations.
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
Police respond to shooting near Mount Vernon playground
A witness said the incident happened near Levister Towers on Ninth Avenue.
Mayor: Closure of Mount Vernon animal shelter resulted from failed inspections
Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said the building that houses the animal shelter is crumbling and that it lacks proper ventilation and heat.
Police: Town of Crawford building inspector pulled knife during inspection
Town police say John Calaca took brandished a knife at an official of the Bullville Fire Department during an inspection of the new firehouse.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for firing shots inside own home
Town of Ramapo police say a man was accused on Monday of firing a gun inside his own home. They say the 48-year-old Hillcrest native lives on Greenridge Way. Officers got a call about gunfire at the home. The man faces several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon. The...
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights.
News 12
Police: Pedestrian struck by car near Tarrytown Road
The Town of Greenburgh police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near Tarrytown Road on Friday night. Authorities say the pedestrian was struck just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of 250 Tarrytown Road. They sustained serious injuries and were taken by Greenburgh EMS to Westchester Medical Center.
Storm approaching New Jersey expected to impact Christmas holiday travel
A storm approaching New Jersey is expected to impact Christmas travel plans – especially for those planning on flying at the end of the week.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, potentially damaging wind may hamper holiday travel this week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says New Jersey will see a sunny and windy start to the new workweek before a DEEP FREEZE coming Christmas weekend.
STORM WATCH: Icy holiday travel possible with deep freeze following rain
The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures to the Garden State by the end of the week.
Comments / 0