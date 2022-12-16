While I understand being upset about the situation, that job was over the moment you put your hands on a child and attacked him. I guarantee you all that Dad needed to do was give the young man the evil eye and a firm talking to and the bully would have stopped. But noooooooo . . . not being able to control your behavior and feelings cost you your job, your kid's a present father, and your frredom.
God I feel for this man and the 12 year old kid, just goes to show how quickly things get out of control. The father trying to protect his Daughter and he probably thought this kid was bullying his daughter. I wish he would've had a talk with the kids mother and school principle and school bus driver. I'm so sorry for this man's daughter also, you know she's worried about her Daddy. God let us all learn by this tragedy.
Pretty sure your future employer see this one champ smh a 12 year old tho
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
