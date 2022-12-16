LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Astronomical winter officially begins on Wednesday as we celebrate the Winter Solstice - the shortest day of the year, where the sun reaches it’s southern most point in the sky and the time of year that our daylight finally begins to pick back up. Mother Nature will celebrate the happy occasion with a brutally cold winter storm that is set to sweep across the state through the day on Wednesday into early Thursday, then in it’s wake, leaving us with dangerously cold wind chills into the upcoming holiday weekend. The entire state is covered by some sort of winter weather headline, whether it’s a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning, and the entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last through 12 PM on Saturday.

