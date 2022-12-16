Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives for the second half of the week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Astronomical winter officially begins on Wednesday as we celebrate the Winter Solstice - the shortest day of the year, where the sun reaches it’s southern most point in the sky and the time of year that our daylight finally begins to pick back up. Mother Nature will celebrate the happy occasion with a brutally cold winter storm that is set to sweep across the state through the day on Wednesday into early Thursday, then in it’s wake, leaving us with dangerously cold wind chills into the upcoming holiday weekend. The entire state is covered by some sort of winter weather headline, whether it’s a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning, and the entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last through 12 PM on Saturday.
1011now.com
Quiet and cold Tuesday, cold, wind and snow arrive Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday afternoon will be cold be relatively calm. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit warmer out ahead of a strong cold front. Mostly cloudy skies expected on Wednesday with areas of freezing drizzle and snow showers in the afternoon. The cold front will move through Nebraska by late Wednesday evening. Temperatures Wednesday night are expected to plummet with an increasing north wind. Snow will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow is expected to taper off by late Thursday morning however, a north-northwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph will continue to create blizzard conditions. Temperatures will be below zero Thursday with wind chills from 30 to 50 degrees below zero. The blowing snow and bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will continue Thursday night into Friday.
kmaland.com
Confidence is high for major winter event
(Valley) -- If the forecasts are correct, KMAland is getting a white Christmas--and then some. National Weather Service officials are bracing for a major winter event beginning Wednesday and lasting well into Christmas Eve Day. A winter storm watch remains for most of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Wind chill warnings are also in place for the region Wednesday into Saturday. While the exact snowfall amounts have yet to be determined, National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Fajman says activities are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
knopnews2.com
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dry and cool weekend, even colder conditions in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday, with brutal cold and accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. An area of high pressure is on top of the viewing area, and this will allow for us...
kfornow.com
Frigid White Christmas Likely For Nebraska
Lincoln, NE (December 19, 2022) Weather we usually expect in the dead of winter, January and February, is coming early this year. Sub-zero temperatures are ahead for Nebraska’s week before a likely White Christmas. The latest national weather service advisory says evening wind chills will run from MINUS 30...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather could be severe this week
NEBRASKA -- Weather experts are telling Nebraskans to prepare for a potentially brutal week of winter weather. Winter storm watches have been issued for dozens of counties in central and eastern Nebraska. Forecasters say as of now, it's too early to be talking about exact numbers, but officials with the...
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
News Channel Nebraska
Freezing drizzle makes Monday traffic hazardous
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until noon today. Freezing drizzle and light snowfall are expected to result in slick roadways and sidewalks. NC Airport reports precipitation from 7 to 8 a.m. with air temperatures at...
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Update: Winter Storm Warning for all of southwest Iowa
(Omaha) A Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of southwest Iowa from Noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday. A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch now in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has updated the time frame for a winter storm watch. The weather service office in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The watch includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While still below average for this time of year, temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday. It will be a quiet and sunny end to the weekend. Things change as we head into next week, as a series of weather systems bring the chance for snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the 1011 region.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
1011now.com
Snow chances, dangerous cold loom next week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far this winter season, we’ve avoided seeing any bitterly cold conditions. That could be changing as we look at the forecast for next week. In the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, we’re keeping an eye on another chance of snow that could lead to a White Christmas for the coverage area, as well a blast of arctic air that could lead to dangerously cold wind chills by late next week.
klin.com
Black Hills Energy Urges Customers To Prepare For Dangerous Cold Weather
Frigid air and snow are on the way and Black Hills Energy wants you to be prepared. “Nebraskans deserve safe and reliable natural gas, so we’ve built our system for peak conditions like what we’ll experience this week,” says Black Hills Energy Operations Director Quintin Gaddis.
KETV.com
Local propane dealers busy and have plenty of supply
As Nebraskans brace for another blizzard, some positive news from propane companies in the state — there is enough supply. But Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association said homeowners need to communicate with their propane providers. "The supply is there, but you want to make sure you...
