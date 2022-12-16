ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Apartment fire in northwest Atlanta, firefighters on scene

ATLANTA — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood. The fire started at a two-story complex off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta. No one is inside the units impacted, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Currently, firefighters do not believe anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta panda predicts Peach Bowl winner

ATLANTA — Next week the Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in a highly anticipated New Year's Eve bowl game - and Zoo Atlanta's famed panda is already making his pick. Yang Yang, Zoo Atlanta's 25-year-old male panda, made his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl prediction Tuesday. He's one of four giant pandas found at zoos in the U.S.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

13-year-old missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing to police after not returning to her Clayton County home. Vallentina Clarke was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 19 at her home off Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Vallentina was last seen around 6:30 p.m. The Clayton County Police Department said...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bethlehem, Georgia

Christmas is a perfect time to drop a list about Georgia’s own little town of Bethlehem. Located in Barrow County, the town of about 700 people typically only comes up in news stories and conversation when people talk about getting Christmas cards postmarked there. Here are five things you...
BETHLEHEM, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Community Policy