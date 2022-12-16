Read full article on original website
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
WCAX
Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say the state has collected $329,231 in excise tax revenue in the nearly two months since the state’s retail cannabis marketplace opened, a sign the industry is already having an economic impact. “I bought me a pre-roll and an eighth of some Afghani,”...
vermontbiz.com
DED: Employer Paid Leave Survey, RFP opportunity, Program updates
Vermont Department of Economic Development As we approach a new year and a new legislative session, workforce and housing remain our top priorities. That is why I joined Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford at the annual Wellspring Forum for business leaders, hosted by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. We discussed initiatives to grow the economy and attract more workers to Vermont and also touched on the recently announced paid family leave plan, for which we are collecting feedback from employers. Please take a moment to complete a brief survey at the link below to help us gauge interest in this program.
WCAX
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. For consumers who don’t want to smoke, edibles might be the way to go. I caught up with one manufacturer moving away from the typical gummy and into something with a bit more crunch.
vermontbiz.com
VMS Foundation welcomes 2023 Physician Executive Leadership Cohort
VMSERF also celebrates the graduates of the 2021/2022 Leadership Cohort. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Medical Society Education & Research Foundation (VMSERF) has announced the 2023 cohort of the Physician Executive Leadership Institute (PELI) Foundational Course, which commences remotely this January. The VMSERF leadership course is offered in partnership with the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership and Lumunos Clinician Well-Being Services with funding from the Physicians Foundation.
Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public
Vermont State University trustees approved an $80,000 deal to sell WWLR 91.5 to Vermont Public, which will add the station to its 24-hour classical music network. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public.
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
vermontbiz.com
Stay Up to Date With the VAAFM Funding Opportunity Calendar
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets As we head into the holiday season and a New Year is on the horizon, The Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a number of funding opportunities to support food, farm, and forestry businesses in 2023. We encourage you to keep up to date on deadlines with the Funding Opportunity Calendar(link is external).
vermontbiz.com
VNAs: Federal Threats to Home Health and Hospice Access for Vermonters
By Jill Olson, VNAs of Vermont The holiday season provides us with an important opportunity to reflect, and to give gratitude for the home health and hospice workers who allow us to be with our loved ones in their homes during this special time. Home health and hospice workers around...
vermontbiz.com
DOC planning for grievance process modernization
Changes come following recommendations from new State Auditor report. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced today that it will immediately move to digitize its grievance system and create an independent investigative unit following recommendations from a new report by the State Auditor’s Office. “It’s time...
vermontbiz.com
Blue Cross to halt relationship with OneCare Vermont in 2023
Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announced in a statement today that they will forego a contract with OneCare Vermont (OCV) for the 2023 plan year. Despite having collaborated with OCV every year since its inception, Blue Cross is unable to reach an agreement this year due to the lack of tangible quality outcomes, inability to bend the cost curve, and the new data approach that introduces concerns about security and privacy. Meanwhile, Governor Scott said he believed an agreement could still be negotiated.
WCAX
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
mynbc5.com
USDA Rural Development distributing millions of dollars in Vermont and New Hampshire
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont and New Hampshire United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development distributing millions of dollars to rural communities through climate initiatives. “If we can reduce our energy bills, people have more money to spend on other things. And I think that's a really important piece...
What more should we expect from OneCare Vermont?
New members of the Green Mountain Care Board are pushing UVM Health Network’s accountable care organization to prove its value. Can it? Read the story on VTDigger here: What more should we expect from OneCare Vermont?.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
Vermont’s largest health insurer steps away from OneCare
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont says it will not work with the state’s only “all-payer” accountable care organization next year. The insurer expects no impact on its members; the same can’t be said for the state’s health care payment reform effort. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health insurer steps away from OneCare.
WCAX
Survey gathers public input on forest economy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state plans to bolster the forest products sector over the next decade, but they want your opinion on how it should be done. The Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation has launched their public survey to gather input on our forest economy. There are currently...
informnny.com
Kinney Drugs will offer over-the-counter hearing aids in 52 stores
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs and Lucid® Hearing have partnered together to launch a new Hearing Health Center. Through the partnership, Kinney’s will be offering an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal sound amplifiers and hearing protection in 52 stores in both New York and Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
November tax revenues surge ahead of targets
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The state’s tax revenues continue to exceed expectations, led by the personal income tax (the most important source) and the corporate tax (which tends to fluctuate. And while the Transportation Fund continues to lag the other funds, especially in fuel receipts, motor vehicle sales were up and the fund overall had a positive month.
