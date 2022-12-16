Vermont Department of Economic Development As we approach a new year and a new legislative session, workforce and housing remain our top priorities. That is why I joined Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford at the annual Wellspring Forum for business leaders, hosted by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. We discussed initiatives to grow the economy and attract more workers to Vermont and also touched on the recently announced paid family leave plan, for which we are collecting feedback from employers. Please take a moment to complete a brief survey at the link below to help us gauge interest in this program.

VERMONT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO