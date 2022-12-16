Read full article on original website
Holiday event encourages Aberdeen shoppers to stay local
The tragic snowmobile collision over the weekend serves as a good time to remember snowmobile safety as we head into the winter months. With cold temperatures on the way, now is the time to equip your vehicle with the proper emergency materials. Startup Sioux Falls program providing tools for future...
Aberdeen police warn of potential scam
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Aberdeen Police Department say phone scammers claim they are collecting donations on behalf of the department. According to the Aberdeen, SD Police Department Facebook post, the officers with the department say they are unsure if these callers are legitimate since they are claiming to be with an organization they have never heard of or are affiliated with.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday. He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice. Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leola senior grateful for his teachers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hans Lapka is a senior who challenges himself in all areas at Leola High School. “I’m a competitive person, always wanted to be at the top of my class, one of the highest GPA’s so I would have more opportunities when I get out of school, go to better colleges, get a better career,” said Hans.
