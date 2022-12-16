ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Aberdeen Police Department say phone scammers claim they are collecting donations on behalf of the department. According to the Aberdeen, SD Police Department Facebook post, the officers with the department say they are unsure if these callers are legitimate since they are claiming to be with an organization they have never heard of or are affiliated with.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO