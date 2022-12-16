HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points in SFA’s 83-51 victory over North American on Monday night. Hall finished 9 of 9 from the floor for the ‘Jacks (7-5). Derrick Tezeno finished 8 of 10 from the floor to add 17 points. Nana Antwi-Boasiako recorded 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO