Memphis, TN

Counter scores 23 as IUPUI defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Jlynn Counter’s 23 points helped IUPUI defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52 on Tuesday night. Counter shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Jaguars (3-10). Daylan Hamilton added 14 points and three steals. Vincent Brady had 11 points. The Lions (4-9)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Stephen F. Austin defeats North American 83-51

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points in SFA’s 83-51 victory over North American on Monday night. Hall finished 9 of 9 from the floor for the ‘Jacks (7-5). Derrick Tezeno finished 8 of 10 from the floor to add 17 points. Nana Antwi-Boasiako recorded 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

