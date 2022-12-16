ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fDZ3_0jlRJrPc00

CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said.

Officers initially responded to the mall on Aug. 31 for reports of three people stealing a credit card. When officers approached, the suspects ran back into the mall. During a chase through the mall, authorities said Dominic Jeter, 23, fired several shots at the officers. Police returned fire, hitting Jeter.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Jeter was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries a few days later.

Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal were involved in the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, the officers confronted three suspects outside the mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kw4Ay_0jlRJrPc00

The officers demanded that the suspects stop but they ran toward Concord Mills.

It appeared the officers did not have their guns drawn.

Two of the suspects continued running toward Concord Mills and into an abandoned store.

The officers’ body-camera video shows Jeter armed with a gun and pointing it at Westphal.

Officers commanded that Jeter drop the gun.

“Drop the gun. Do it. Drop the gun,” the officers yelled.

One officer took a position, which gave him some cover as Jeter took cover behind a lift.

You can hear a shot in the video footage.

Police then opened fire.

The exchange happened so quickly it’s hard to tell who fired first.

Channel 9 veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts slowed the video down and you hear the first shot.

A bullet ricochets off the floor near officer Westphal and that was when police fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgrlJ_0jlRJrPc00

Officials said Westphal had been with the department for two years, and Howarth had been with the department for two months.

Per the department’s policy, both officers were placed on administrative duty after the shooting. They have returned to their job since the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFLgS_0jlRJrPc00

(WATCH BELOW: Concord Mills reopens; police ID 2 suspects after officer-involved shooting inside mall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKPFV_0jlRJrPc00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
KBUR

FBI arrests mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl

The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl are in the custody of the FBI. The Cornelius Police Department in North Carolina said in a statement that Diana Cojocari, 37, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on Sunday for failure to report the disappearance of a child. Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy