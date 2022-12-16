ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, WI

Wisconsin Supreme Court will consider if Buchanan can collect transportation utility fee

By Sophia Voight, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
BUCHANAN - The Wisconsin Supreme Court will consider if Buchanan can continue collecting its transportation utility fee after an Outagamie County judge struck down the law in June.

The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, or WILL, sued the town last year and claimed on behalf of Wisconsin Property Taxpayers Inc. that the fee was "an unlawful tax" that violates state levy limits and the uniformity clause of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Mark McGinnis agreed, stating the fee should be considered a tax and its collection was in excess of Buchanan's levy limit.

Following the ruling, Buchanan will not collect the transportation utility fee in 2023, but if the Supreme Court overturns the previous ruling, town leaders said they would restore the fee as early as 2024.

"We are happy that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is taking this case," WILL Deputy Counsel Luke Berg said in a press release. "The town is using the tax to circumvent limits on property taxes, as the trial court held. We are hopeful that (the state justices) will affirm that ruling.”

The transportation utility fee was approved by voters in 2019 and is based on estimated vehicle trips generated by each property. It differs from the more well-known wheel tax, which determines the amount people pay based on the number of vehicles they own.

In 2020, Buchanan collected an additional $850,000 from the utility fee, causing the town to exceed its property tax levy limit of $2.4 million.

Homeowners paid $315 for the transportation utility fee in 2021 while businesses and other properties paid between $200 and $8,000 annually.

According to the town's ordinance, the fee was used to "finance such transportation facilities and related facilities, operations and activities as are deemed by the town to be proper and reasonably necessary to provide safe and efficient transportation facilities within the town."

The fee was first considered in 2018 to address a significant stormwater drainage problem that, according to a town newsletter, was the most significant issue facing Buchanan.

To get the money needed for road improvements without the transportation utility fee, the newsletter stated the town would have to pass a referendum to increase its property tax levy, rework its budget to add money for street improvement projects or use special assessments.

Sophia Voight is a watchdog and political reporter with The Post-Crescent. She can be reached at svoight@postcrescent.com. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_voight.

